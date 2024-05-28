Menu
Agriculture

Agric Ministry warns against consumption of poisoned meat from Kwara State

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has alerted the public on the circulation, across states, of poisoned meat emanating from the Mandate Cattle Market, located near College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies, Adewole, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The ministry, in a statement, warned dealers who are circulating the poisoned cattle to withdraw them immediately and cautioned consumers about the dangers of eating the meat from sick animals.

According to the ministry, reports from Kwara State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, indicated high mortality rate among herds brought to the market on Saturday, 20th April, 2024 and “the outcome of investigations revealed that animals had grazed on the forage that was fumigated with organophosphate chemical prior to the incident.

“The report further stated that clinical signs observed were hyper-salivation, weakness, and recumbency. On noticing this, the herders decided to slaughter many of the affected animals that were very weak for public consumption.

“This has severe public health risks, and the consequences may be very deadly in the food chain.It is important to note however, that there is a Rapid Response Team (RRT) in every state of the federation, made up of Federal Epidemiology Officers, State Directors, Veterinary Services and State Epidemiology Officers, who have been adequately trained by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for emergency situations such as this.

“In this particular instance, the RRT in Kwara State in collaboration with the State Government’s task force, swiftly swung into action to trace and confiscate the meat from the slaughtered animal and were subsequently disposed in an environmentally friendly manner.

“The report added that 40 suspected poisoned animals were treated with organophosphate antidotes, and they responded with marked improvement in their health, leading to recovery.

“Other actions taken to avert spread included: Cleaning and disinfection of the abattoirs where the carcasses were dressed. Creation of public awareness on the danger of consuming the meat from infected slaughtered animals.”

“Others are collection of blood and tissue samples for laboratory testing and analysis and to avert the future occurrence of this bad and hazardous agricultural practice, the Ministry wishes to inform the General Public that: There is danger in consuming unwholesome meat and other food of animal origin, especially contaminated with organophosphate.”

The ministry warned that meat for human consumption should be purchased at registered, government/private approved spots such as abattoirs, slaughter slabs, meat shops, etc.

“Such products must have been certified wholesome, fit for consumption by a registered veterinarian. Meat from dead animals is unwholesome and should not be consumed. With a withdrawal period of 14 -21 days after injection, ingestion and / or application of drugs or chemicals preparation on animals should be strictly observed before products from such animals are certified for consumption.

“Dead animals should be properly disposed of with the aid of veterinarians and environmental health officers. Report any diseased animals or suspected to be diseased to the nearest veterinary clinics/hospital or animal health services providers. People who may have genuine reasons to apply chemicals on open farmlands or fields should please notify their host communities to avoid grazing animals on such fields for at least one week.

“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security wishes to assure the general public that it will, through its Department of Veterinary and Pest Control Services continue to work with States Veterinary Service in synergy to ensure that best veterinary and agricultural practices are observed especially for disease, agricultural pests and hazard prevention and control, with the professional motive of enhancing Animal Welfare and ensuring availability of wholesome food of animal origin.”(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
FirstBank Partners Proparco On Climate Performance
Next article
FG blames tomato scarcity, price increases across Nigeria on farm infestation
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
