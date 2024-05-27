Menu
U.S.-Dollar Exchange Rates as of 4:30 PM GMT+1, Friday, May 24, 2024

By: Godwin Okafor

**U.S.-Dollar Exchange Rates as of 4:30 PM GMT+1, Friday, May 24, 2024**

In the realm of global foreign exchange markets, the U.S. dollar witnessed varied movements against major currencies in the latest trading session, showcasing a mix of gains and losses.

**Euro (EUR) and Pound Sterling (GBP) Gain Against Dollar:**
– EURUSD experienced a slight uptick, rising by 0.39% to 1.0853 compared to the previous rate of 1.0811.
– GBPUSD followed suit, with a 0.42% increase, reaching 1.2747 from 1.2693.

**Dollar Loses Ground Against Ruble (RUB) and Naira (NGN):**
– USDRUB witnessed a decline of 0.62%, with the exchange rate dropping to 89.4600 from the previous 90.0181.
– USDNGN saw a notable increase of 2.04%, reaching 1473.5000 compared to the previous rate of 1444.0416.

**Other Major Currency Movements:**
– USDZAR experienced a slight decline of 0.26% to 18.4246 from 18.4726.
– USDCAD witnessed a decrease of 0.53%, with the rate falling to 1.37 from 1.3733.

These fluctuations reflect the dynamic nature of the global foreign exchange markets, influenced by various economic and geopolitical factors. Traders and investors continue to monitor these shifts closely to inform their trading strategies and investment decisions.

