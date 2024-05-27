Menu
Three Burnt To Death In Lagos Auto Crash

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tragedy struck late Sunday night when the driver of a fast moving Mercedes Benz, a Sport Ultility Vehicle, SUV, with two occupants were burnt to death after ramming into a stationary truck.

The incident happened at Mandilas Bus Stop, Iyana Isolo, off Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

An eyewitness, Mr. Abdulfatai, Wasiu, attributed the fatalities to over speeding on the part of the driver before colliding with the truck.

A male adult inside the car was all severely burnt and died due to the impact of the collision.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authourity, LASEMA, Dr. Femí Oke-Osanyitolu, confirmed the tragedy.

“Upon arrival at the scene at 11:38pm, an accident involving a Mercedes Benz SUV with an unknown registration number and a truck conveying a 40 feet container was encountered.

“Preliminary investigation carried out upon arrival at the scene revealed that the SUV collided into the truck due to over speeding.

“The impact of this collision resulted in a fire outbreak from the car engine,” Oke-Osanyitolu narrated.

Normal traffic movement as of press time, 9 am on Monday, has been restored in the axis following evacuation of the three burnt victims trapped inside the car.

The remains were subsequently taken away by officials of State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU for onward transfer to the morgue.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
