Pastor William F Kumuyi Relocates to London, Sparking Mixed Reactions

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi, the general overseer and founder of the Deeper Life Bible Church, has moved to London, United Kingdom. This announcement was made in a viral video posted on social media, where he was interviewed by an unidentified media platform in the UK.

In the interview, Pastor Kumuyi stated, “Well, I’m from Nigeria, but I’m based in London, United Kingdom now. We belong to the Deeper Life Bible Church, and the Bible Church started in 1973 with 15 people, but now in Nigeria, we’re about one million in membership.” He also noted that the church has expanded to over 60 countries worldwide, with 40 branches in the UK alone.

### Reactions to Pastor Kumuyi’s Relocation

Pastor Kumuyi’s relocation has elicited mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media, with many criticizing him for moving abroad. Some accused him of hypocrisy, especially given his previous exhortations for Nigerians to support their leaders and the nation.

During the post-election period in August 2023, Pastor Kumuyi faced backlash after urging Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, despite the controversies surrounding Tinubu’s election victory and educational background. He had said, “If we support and accept them and if we are not criticising their every step, we believe that God will walk through them and use them as instruments to build our nation.”

### Mixed Social Media Reactions

The announcement of Kumuyi’s relocation has sparked a variety of responses online:

– @blochief commented, “All the prayers he asked us to pray for Nigeria actually worked for him. To God be all the glory.”
– @bookaaah wrote, “After all the prayers and battles, baba still knows what is best for him. Jesus left a place of comfort and peace and went to preach to those that were threatening to kill him. 2024: Pastors are buying private jets and zooming to paradise 😂😂😂”

### Disparities Over Video Footage

Meanwhile, some netizens have questioned the timing of the video, suggesting it might be outdated. @Stephenodofin claimed, “How does the video here say he is based in the UK? Moreover, this video is many years old. I think like 10 years ago.”

Pastor Okezie on Twitter (X) stated, “This video of Pst WF Kumuyi stating that he is based in the UK was done in 2011. Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR became President in 2023, but of course, being typical Myrmidons aka Ob!diots decided to attack Pastor Kumuyi who is currently in Cameroon preaching after leaving Abia state, Philippines, Dubai & now Cameroon preaching and you dev!ls are dragging him as if the interview is recent.”

These varying opinions highlight the contentious nature of Pastor Kumuyi’s move and the broader implications it has for his followers and critics alike.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

