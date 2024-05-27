Nollywood Director/Scriptwriter Reginald Ebere Is Dead

May 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood mourns as top scriptwriter and director, Reginald Ebere reportedly passes away.

Veteran entertainer and actor, Segun Arinze broke the news on Nollywood Giants, a WhatsApp platform created for notable Nigerian entertainers on Sunday, where he lamented the painful loss of Ebere.

National Secretary of Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Perekeme Odon also confirmed the sad news.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of our dear brother and colleague, Mr. Reginald Ebere,” Odon said while announcing the passing of the director.

It would be recalled that the scriptwriter had been bedridden for some time now and some veteran movie stars had called for donations to be made for his hospital bills.(www.naija247news.com).

