Nigeria’s Letter Of Credit Payments Drops by 63% in Q1 2024

May 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria’s letter of credit payments have plummeted by 63 per cent in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in the previous year, according to the International payments data of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The total letter of credit payments made via official channels for Q1 2024 was $204.47m, reflecting a shortfall of $344.75m compared to Q1 2023 of $549.22m.

A letter of credit is a mode of payment for the importation of visible goods. As requested by the customer, the bank promises in writing to pay the exporter a certain sum within a certain time frame in return for goods, as long as the customer provides the bank with the proper paperwork.

Payment Breakdown

Breaking this down, January 2023 recorded payments of $107.78 million. This was followed by an increase in February 2023, where payments reached $171.95 million.

March 2023 saw the highest payment for the quarter, totalling $269.49 million.

However, the situation in Q1 2024 starkly contrasts with the previous year. January 2024 recorded a significantly lower payment of $58.33 million.

February 2024 saw an increase to $102.6 million, but it was still far below the corresponding month in 2023. The trend continued in March 2024, with payments dropping to $43.54 million.

In the period under review Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves depleted towards the end of Q1 2024, the CBN governor, Yemi Cardoso, reportedly said that “ the decreasing reserves were primarily due to debt repayments and other standard financial obligations, rather than efforts to defend the naira.” (www.naija247news.com).

