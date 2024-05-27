Nasarawa State disburses $250,000 World Bank facility to 620 farmers

May 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has commenced the disbursement of a $250,000 revolving loan facilitated by the World Bank under the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) program to 620 farmers.

These farmers, hailing from 10 communities within the state, have been shortlisted for the project.

Speaking at the launch event held in Doma Local Government Area, Governor Sule reiterated the commitment of both the federal and state governments to supporting farmers in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change while bolstering food production.

The governor highlighted recent efforts by the state government to enhance agricultural productivity, including the distribution of 23 tractors and farm inputs to 10,000 farmers across the state.

He emphasized the importance of the ACReSAL revolving interest-free fund, particularly its Community Climate Resilience (CCR) component, in bolstering agricultural output and improving the livelihoods of beneficiaries.

Governor Sule emphasized the challenges posed by climate change to both the environment and the livelihoods of farmers, highlighting the significance of the intervention in alleviating their plight.

He pledged continued collaboration with partners to provide resources and support aimed at mitigating the impact of climate change and addressing poverty in the state.

The governor outlined the objectives of the ACReSAL project, which include promoting food security, enhancing community income, creating employment opportunities, especially for vulnerable groups such as persons with special needs, women, and youth and fostering peace through sustainable agricultural practices.

“To this end, Nasarawa state is partnering with the Federal Government, and World Bank through the ACReSAL project to help vulnerable communities to adapt to the impact of climate change.

“We expect this support to lead to food security, improve the income of the communities and create employment opportunities, especially among vulnerable groups including persons with special needs, women and youth.

“The project will also enhance farmers’ and communities’ capacity of climate-smart agriculture through technology and innovation, increase community farmers understanding of sustainable agricultural practices, and to help address local conflicts and foster peace,” Sule said.

He urged beneficiaries to utilize the funds judiciously for their intended purposes, emphasizing the importance of community-driven climate-resilient initiatives supported by the revolving fund. (www.naija247news.com).

