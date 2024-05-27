Menu
Agriculture

Nasarawa State disburses $250,000 World Bank facility to 620 farmers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has commenced the disbursement of a $250,000 revolving loan facilitated by the World Bank under the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) program to 620 farmers.

These farmers, hailing from 10 communities within the state, have been shortlisted for the project.

Speaking at the launch event held in Doma Local Government Area, Governor Sule reiterated the commitment of both the federal and state governments to supporting farmers in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change while bolstering food production.

The governor highlighted recent efforts by the state government to enhance agricultural productivity, including the distribution of 23 tractors and farm inputs to 10,000 farmers across the state.

He emphasized the importance of the ACReSAL revolving interest-free fund, particularly its Community Climate Resilience (CCR) component, in bolstering agricultural output and improving the livelihoods of beneficiaries.

Governor Sule emphasized the challenges posed by climate change to both the environment and the livelihoods of farmers, highlighting the significance of the intervention in alleviating their plight.

He pledged continued collaboration with partners to provide resources and support aimed at mitigating the impact of climate change and addressing poverty in the state.

The governor outlined the objectives of the ACReSAL project, which include promoting food security, enhancing community income, creating employment opportunities, especially for vulnerable groups such as persons with special needs, women, and youth and fostering peace through sustainable agricultural practices.

“To this end, Nasarawa state is partnering with the Federal Government, and World Bank through the ACReSAL project to help vulnerable communities to adapt to the impact of climate change.

“We expect this support to lead to food security, improve the income of the communities and create employment opportunities, especially among vulnerable groups including persons with special needs, women and youth.

“The project will also enhance farmers’ and communities’ capacity of climate-smart agriculture through technology and innovation, increase community farmers understanding of sustainable agricultural practices, and to help address local conflicts and foster peace,” Sule said.

He urged beneficiaries to utilize the funds judiciously for their intended purposes, emphasizing the importance of community-driven climate-resilient initiatives supported by the revolving fund. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

