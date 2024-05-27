Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

Minimum Wage: Private sector committed to N57,000 – NECA

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 27, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association says the private sector remains committed to the N57,000 earlier proposed at the Tripartite Committee meeting on National Minimum Wage.

NECA’s Director-General, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, in a statement on Sunday, said the amount represented 90 per cent increase in the national minimum wage.

Oyerinde said that this was notwithstanding ongoing challenges, made worst by rising interest rates, astronomical logistics cost, increasing energy tariff and multiple taxes, levies and fees.

“With organised businesses declaring over one trillion naira in combined losses and many shutting down their businesses for different reasons, while others are relocating to other climes, the ability to pay the prevailing N30,000 was already compromised.

“It will be practically impossible to guarantee enterprise sustainability and job security with the current demands of organised labour,’’ he said.

The director-general, however, said that NECA would continue to support the welfare of workers and the protection of their jobs, which could only be guaranteed by the survival of the enterprise.

Following negotiations on the national minimum wage, he urged the tripartite committee to prioritise job creation and job security.

Oyerinde said that the call was in view of the worrisome and increasing rate of unemployment in the country.

According to him, the committee should refocus its effort on protecting jobs, boost the capacity of the private sector to create more jobs and ensure sustainability and ability to pay.

He said that productivity should be a key driver of higher wages.

“According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the combined rate of unemployment and time-related underemployment as a share of the labour force population (LU2) increased to 17.3 per cent in Q3 2023 from 15.5 per cent in Q2 2023.

“In specific terms, the unemployment rate increased significantly in Q3 2023 at 5.0 per cent.

“With these figures, more efforts should be concentrated on keeping more people in employment, while government continues to implement its planned interventions in transportation, food security and general macro-economic stability,” Oyerinde said.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Nasarawa State disburses $250,000 World Bank facility to 620 farmers
Next article
FCMB plans to raise N150 billion by end of September 2024
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira depreciates to N1,520/$ in parallel market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira Friday depreciated in the...

FG Postpones Inauguration Of Governing Councils Of Tertiary Institutions

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The federal government has announced postponement...

Federal Govt To Begin Home Delivery Of Passports In June

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has assured that...

Nigeria’s Letter Of Credit Payments Drops by 63% in Q1 2024

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s letter of credit payments have...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira depreciates to N1,520/$ in parallel market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
May 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira Friday depreciated in the...

FG Postpones Inauguration Of Governing Councils Of Tertiary Institutions

Education 0
May 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The federal government has announced postponement...

Federal Govt To Begin Home Delivery Of Passports In June

Nigeria 0
May 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has assured that...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Naira depreciates to N1,520/$ in parallel market

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0