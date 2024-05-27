Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Local Stock Market Suffers 0.52% Decline Amid Policy Changes

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Local Stock Market Faces Setback Amid Policy Changes

This week, the local stock market encountered a setback as investors reacted to various factors, including the recent policy rate hike by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the latest macroeconomic data indicating a slow but positive GDP growth of 2.98% for the first quarter of 2024. The market dynamics, coupled with the outcome of the midweek Nigerian Treasury Bills auction, contributed to a 0.52% week-on-week decline in the composite benchmark index, which fell to 97,612.51 points, breaking its previous range-bound pattern.

Market capitalization also saw a 0.52% decrease, dropping to N55.22 trillion from N55.51 trillion the previous week, resulting in a loss of N290.1 billion in investors’ wealth. Despite gains on only two out of the five trading sessions, the year-to-date return for the benchmark index marginally decreased to 30.5%.

Trading activity exhibited mixed results, with the weekly traded volume increasing by 20.22% week-on-week to 1.98 billion units across 38,487 deals, though the traded value fell by 4.60% week-on-week to N40.72 billion. Market breadth remained negative, with 53 stocks declining compared to 25 gainers.

In terms of sectoral performance, most indices closed positively. The NGX-Oil and Gas, NGX-Consumer Goods, and NGX-Industrial indices reported gains driven by positive price movements in select stocks, while the NGX-Banking and NGX-Insurance indices experienced declines.

Among the top performers of the week were Berger Paints, REGALINS, and INTENEGINS, while DEAPCAP, FTN COCOA, and TRANSCORP were among the worst performers.

Looking ahead, the market sentiment is expected to remain weak as investors digest the latest economic data and the impact of recent policy changes. Despite the current market weakness, oversold conditions and mixed technical indicators suggest potential buying opportunities for value investors. However, caution is advised, and investors are encouraged to focus on stocks with sound fundamentals.

Analysts Expect July Rate Hike Pause, To Strike A Balance between Curbing Inflation, Fostering Growth.
FGN Eurobonds Maintain Above 8% Yields And Weekly Stock Recommendations
Godwin Okafor
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

