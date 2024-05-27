Global Commodity Prices: Mixed Movements Recorded as of 3:30 PM GMT+1, Friday, May 24, 2024

As markets closed for the week, global commodity prices witnessed a mixed bag of movements, with some commodities experiencing gains while others faced declines.

**Crude Oil and Brent Prices Inch Up:**

– CRUDE OIL saw a modest increase of 0.80%, reaching USD 77.5 per barrel compared to the previous rate of USD 76.9.

– BRENT also experienced a slight uptick of 0.69%, with the price rising to USD 81.9 per barrel from USD 81.4.

**Natural Gas and Gasoline Prices Dip:**

– NATURAL GAS witnessed a decline of 2.85%, falling to USD 2.6 per MMBtu from the previous rate of USD 9.8.

– GASOLINE prices also dipped slightly by 0.51%, settling at USD 2.5 per gallon.

**Other Commodity Movements:**

– COAL prices surged by 1.36%, reaching USD 144.9 per ton compared to the previous rate of USD 143.0.

– GOLD and SILVER prices saw marginal increases, with GOLD rising to USD 2,333.2 per troy ounce and SILVER to USD 30.3 per troy ounce.

– WHEAT prices experienced a slight decline of 0.36%, while PALM-OIL prices dipped by 0.15%.

– COCOA prices recorded a modest increase of 0.18%, reaching USD 8,234.2 per ton.

These fluctuations in commodity prices reflect the complex interplay of market dynamics, global demand-supply trends, and geopolitical factors influencing the commodities market. Investors and traders continue to monitor these shifts closely to inform their trading strategies and investment decisions.

