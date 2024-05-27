Former Presidential Hopeful Ahmed Tantawy Sentenced to Prison in Egypt

In a recent development, an Egyptian court has sentenced former presidential candidate Ahmed Tantawy to one year in prison with labor for allegedly forging election documents. Additionally, Tantawy has been barred from participating in any elections for the next five years. His lawyer, Khaled Ali, confirmed these details on Monday.

Tantawy emerged as a prominent figure challenging President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during the presidential elections last year. However, he suspended his campaign, citing obstacles from state-linked groups that hindered him from gathering the necessary public endorsements to register as a candidate. Tantawy also raised concerns about the arrest of several family members and allies.

Authorities refuted claims of foul play and instead accused Tantawy of violations related to his campaign’s distribution of their own endorsement forms. Tantawy was initially found guilty by a lower court in February and received a suspended sentence, which was upheld in the recent court ruling.

Following the verdict, Tantawy was detained in court and transferred to a correctional facility. His lawyer mentioned that more than 20 members of his campaign were also sentenced in connection with the case. In addition to the prison sentence, Tantawy was fined 20,000 Egyptian pounds ($424) and banned from participating in local, parliamentary, or presidential elections for the next five years.

Reacting to the court’s decision, Rasha Qandeel, Tantawy’s wife and spokesperson for his political movement, condemned the ruling as a “political liquidation” and an attack on Tantawy’s person.

Tantawy has the right to appeal the verdict, but according to his lawyer, the appeal process may take up to two months to initiate.

These events unfold amidst ongoing scrutiny over political dissent in Egypt. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was declared the winner of the December elections, securing a third term in office until 2030. Human rights groups have raised concerns about the detention of tens of thousands of individuals for political reasons, although Egyptian officials have consistently denied the existence of political prisoners.

