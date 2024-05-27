Five injured in farmers-herders’ clash in Jigawa

May 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least five people were injured in a farmer-herdsmen clash at Hayin Kogi forest in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Naija247news reports that the incident happened when the farmers were clearing their farms in preparation for wet season farming.

Police spokesman of the state command, DSP. Lawan Shiisu Adam confirmed the incident to newsmen.

According to Shiisu, “report at command’s disposal revealed that on 25/5/2024 at about 1700hrs farmers at Hayin Kogi forest were attacked by herders resident of waza fulani settlements of Birnin Kudu Local Government while they were clearing bushes in preparation for wet season farming.”

He said five farmers were injured while others escaped, abandoning their tricycles, motorcycles, phones and farming implements.

Shiisu said neighbouring divisional police officers surrounding the forest namely Birnin Kudu, Kiyawa, Dutse, Buji and Bamaina were mobilized to the scene.

He said the herders escaped before the arrival of the police.

He said those injured were taken to Dutse General Hospital for medical attention.

Shiisu said the case is under investigation, while efforts are being intensified to arrest the fleeing culprits.(www.naija247news.com).

