FGN Bonds

FGN Eurobonds Maintain Above 8% Yields And Weekly Stock Recommendations

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

**Weekly Stock Recommendations and FGN Eurobonds Performance Highlights**

As of Friday, May 24, 2024, investors received their weekly dose of stock recommendations alongside updates on the performance of FGN Eurobonds.

**FGN Eurobonds Trading Above 8% Yield**

The week ended with FGN Eurobonds exhibiting yields above 8%, indicating ongoing market dynamics and investor sentiments. Notably, various bonds experienced price fluctuations, with yields adjusting accordingly. This data reflects the cautious approach of investors amidst economic uncertainties.

**Stock Recommendations**

In the equities market, several stocks garnered attention with optimistic recommendations:

– **ETERNAOIL:** Analysts suggest a buy recommendation for ETERNAOIL, citing a potential upside of 17.8%.
– **MTNN:** Market watchers advise buying MTNN shares, projecting a potential upside of 20.00%.
– **TOTAL:** Investors are encouraged to consider buying TOTAL stocks, with a notable potential upside of 41.21%.
– **JBEGER:** Analysts favor JBEGER stocks, recommending a buy with a substantial potential upside of 60.00%.
– **UBA:** UBA stocks are deemed attractive for investors, with a buy recommendation and a potential upside of 40.00%.

These recommendations are based on comprehensive analyses encompassing factors like earnings per share, price-to-book ratio, and short-term price targets. Investors are advised to conduct their due diligence and consider their investment objectives before making decisions.

Godwin Okafor
