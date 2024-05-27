Menu
FG Postpones Inauguration Of Governing Councils Of Tertiary Institutions

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The federal government has announced postponement of inauguration and retreat for members of the governing councils of its tertiary institutions earlier slated for Thursday, 30th and Friday, 31st May 2024.

The government, in a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, explained that the action was as a result of the presidential directive, “as conveyed by the State House Press Release dated 23rd May 2024, for a comprehensive review of the membership of the Governing Councils of Federal Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria.”

While it said it regretted any inconveniences the action may cause, the government assured that further updates will be communicated in due course.

The statement read in full, “The Federal Ministry of Education regrets to announce the postponement of the Inauguration and Retreat for Pro-Chancellors, Chairmen and Members of Governing Councils of Federal Tertiary Institutions, earlier scheduled for Thursday, 30th and Friday, 31st May 2024.

“This is as a result of the Presidential directive, as conveyed by the State House Press Release dated 23rd May 2024, for a comprehensive review of the membership of the Governing Councils of Federal Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria”

“We regret any inconveniences this may cause.

“Further updates will be communicated in due course.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
