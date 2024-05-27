Menu
Aviation

Festus Keyamo Declares Nigeria Air Project a Fraud, Describes it as Anti-Nigeria

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

During a press briefing at the Ministerial Sectorial update, Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, denounced the Nigeria Air project initiated by the Buhari-led administration, labeling it a fraudulent endeavor. He emphasized that the project, which was meant to be a beacon of hope for Nigerians, was marred by secrecy and dubious activities.

Keyamo clarified that the Nigeria Air project remains suspended, emphasizing its non-indigenous nature and the involvement of a foreign airline in representing Nigerian interests. He stressed the need for any national carrier to be wholly indigenous or designed for the exclusive benefit of Nigerians, pointing out the flaws in the arrangement where a significant portion of profits would be directed to another country.

Addressing the issue of cargo flights, Keyamo highlighted the resumption of cargo operations between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, aiming to tap into the lucrative $6 trillion global cargo market. He underscored the importance of air cargo trade in global commerce and expressed optimism about Nigeria’s reentry into various routes worldwide.

Furthermore, Keyamo announced the successful resolution of trapped funds belonging to foreign airlines, attributing the achievement to collaborative efforts with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Ministry of Finance. He assured that the government’s focus is on supporting local airlines and maximizing Nigeria’s reciprocal rights under international agreements, such as the BASA agreement.

In addition, Keyamo revealed the commencement of open sky operations with the United States, facilitating unrestricted flights, deployment of various aircraft, and multiple entry points between the two countries, promising enhanced airport capacity and operational efficiency in line with the administration’s objectives.

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics.

