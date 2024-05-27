Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

Federal Govt To Begin Home Delivery Of Passports In June

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 27, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has assured that home delivery of passports will commence in June making it unnecessary for Nigerians to travel to immigration offices to obtain their passports.

This was announced by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, during an inspection of the electronic gates at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport’s new terminal on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo said the delivery will not include every location to avoid overloading and damaging the system.

He said the Nigerian Immigration Service would start home delivery in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Abuja.

The minister stated that for Nigerians in the diaspora, the home delivery service would initially commence in the United States and the United Kingdom, with preliminary testing to ensure its effectiveness.

Tunji-Ojo explained that the delay in implementing home delivery was due to a lack of data centres.

He noted that the NIS had been relying on a private company’s data centre and emphasised the need for a permanent solution to this problem.

He said, “We have completed the whole solution but when we came on board, we realised that the data centre was not really there. We were leveraging on a private company data centre and we appreciate them for that assistance. We think that it is better to create a permanent solution to problems rather than quick fixes.

“We could have done it in February but we had to build our data centre from scratch to be able to keep the integrity of our data and national security intact. This is more important. It is disgraceful that NIS is 61 years old and NIS is a custodian of biometric data of Nigeria and we believe that NIS should be in charge of the data of Nigeria.

“It is not acceptable that this data is domiciled in a third party and that is why we have been able to do this.’’

The minister, however, noted that the data centre has been constructed and the passport delivery issue resolved.

He said, “It is about national security and I can assure you that It is comparable with anyone you can find anywhere in the world.

“We have built the data centre, sorted the passport delivery solution and done the final presentation in terms of technology deliverables and the tracking solution which will all be embedded in the application we have so we do not create multiple lines of failure.’’

The minister stated that the final presentation of the electronic visa has been completed, adding that it will reduce the visa processing time from 72 hours to 48 hours.

“The passport automation process is almost complete,” he added.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Nigeria’s Letter Of Credit Payments Drops by 63% in Q1 2024
Next article
FG Postpones Inauguration Of Governing Councils Of Tertiary Institutions
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira depreciates to N1,520/$ in parallel market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira Friday depreciated in the...

FG Postpones Inauguration Of Governing Councils Of Tertiary Institutions

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The federal government has announced postponement...

Nigeria’s Letter Of Credit Payments Drops by 63% in Q1 2024

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s letter of credit payments have...

FCMB plans to raise N150 billion by end of September 2024

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Management of First City Monument...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira depreciates to N1,520/$ in parallel market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
May 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira Friday depreciated in the...

FG Postpones Inauguration Of Governing Councils Of Tertiary Institutions

Education 0
May 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The federal government has announced postponement...

Nigeria’s Letter Of Credit Payments Drops by 63% in Q1 2024

Business News 0
May 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s letter of credit payments have...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Naira depreciates to N1,520/$ in parallel market

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0