Companies & Markets

FCMB plans to raise N150 billion by end of September 2024

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Management of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), says it has sought shareholders’ approval to raise additional capital of N150 billion by the third quarter of the year, following regulatory endorsement.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FCMB Group Plc, Ladi Balogun, stated this on the sidelines of the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos.

According to Balogun, the bank aimed to boost its capital base to N500 billion in alignment with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recapitalisation directive for 2025.

Similarly, non-interest banks with national and regional authorisation will increase their capital to N20bn and N10 billion respectively.

The recapitalisation exercise expected to commence from April 1 through March 31, 2026, is to help the country to attain its one trillion-dollar economy target.

Balogun said that the company has retained 80 per cent of its profits to support its growth and expansion initiatives.

“We are proceeding to raise capital, initially up to N150 billion, to substantially surpass the national license requirement. We aim to conclude this by the end of the third quarter and proceed with subsequent phases,” Balogun said.

He outlined the phases, stating, “phase one is securing the national license, phase two involves consolidating the bank franchise.

“Then, phase three, starting late next year, entails closing the gap between phase two and three to achieve our mandate.”

Mr Oladipupo Jadesimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, FCMB Group, said that the group’s resolution to pay a final dividend of 50 kobo per share, amounting to N9.9 billion, representing a 100 per cent increase compared to 2022.

Jadesimi noted that the group recorded a profit after tax of N93 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, with earnings per share of N4.70, representing a 201 per cent increase from 2022.

The board reaffirmed its commitment to delivering sustainable returns to shareholders, aiming to optimize long-term value.

“This commitment is grounded on the deliberate consideration of facilitating sustainable business growth and capital requirements, with the overarching goal of optimising long-term value for our shareholders,”he said.

Commenting on the recapitalisation, Mr Chibuzor Eke, General Secretary of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, expressed confidence that FCMB’s proactive approach would lead to oversubscription for its capital raise.

Mr Tunde Badmus, another shareholder, expressed satisfaction with the dividends declared, acknowledging them as a means of preserving the legacies of FCMB’s late founder.

Badmus appealed to the CBN to allow banks to tap into a percentage of their reserves to meet the recapitalisation requirements. (www.naija247news.com).

