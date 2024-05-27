Menu
Nigeria

Edo workers get N70,000 minimum wage

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Edo State Government on Sunday said it has paid the N70,000 new minimum wage to workers in the State, in fulfillment of the promise to increase the minimum wage from the month of May, 2024.

Recall that Obaseeki had during the commissioning of the Labour House in Benin City announced the increase of the minimum wage for workers in the State from N40,000 to N70,000, to reflect the current economic realities of the country and cushion the impacts of the harsh economy on the people of the State.

In a statement, Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said the payment of the N70,000 minimum wage to the workers, further demonstrates the commitment of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to the welfare of Edo workers.

According to him, “The Edo State Government has paid the May salaries of workers in the State, reflecting the implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage.

“This is in fulfilment of the promise made by Governor Godwin Obaseki to increase the minimum wage from N40,000 to N70,000 beginning this May, as part of efforts to cushion the impacts of the harsh economy occasioned by fuels subsidy removal and other economic decisions by the Federal Government.”

“It is also in furtherance of the commitment of the State Government to meet its statutory obligation even before the end of the month,” he added.

The commissioner urged workers to be committed to their duties, while contributing effectively to ensuring the governor finishes strong, to reciprocate the gesture by the state government to their welfare.

Confirming the development, the state chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Odion Olaye called on the federal government and other states governments of other states to emulate what the Edo State government has done.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

