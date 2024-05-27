Edo workers get N70,000 minimum wage

May 27, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Edo State Government on Sunday said it has paid the N70,000 new minimum wage to workers in the State, in fulfillment of the promise to increase the minimum wage from the month of May, 2024.

Recall that Obaseeki had during the commissioning of the Labour House in Benin City announced the increase of the minimum wage for workers in the State from N40,000 to N70,000, to reflect the current economic realities of the country and cushion the impacts of the harsh economy on the people of the State.

In a statement, Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said the payment of the N70,000 minimum wage to the workers, further demonstrates the commitment of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to the welfare of Edo workers.

According to him, “The Edo State Government has paid the May salaries of workers in the State, reflecting the implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage.

“This is in fulfilment of the promise made by Governor Godwin Obaseki to increase the minimum wage from N40,000 to N70,000 beginning this May, as part of efforts to cushion the impacts of the harsh economy occasioned by fuels subsidy removal and other economic decisions by the Federal Government.”

“It is also in furtherance of the commitment of the State Government to meet its statutory obligation even before the end of the month,” he added.

The commissioner urged workers to be committed to their duties, while contributing effectively to ensuring the governor finishes strong, to reciprocate the gesture by the state government to their welfare.

Confirming the development, the state chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Odion Olaye called on the federal government and other states governments of other states to emulate what the Edo State government has done.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related