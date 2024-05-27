Menu
Daystar Christian Center Senior Pastor Sam Adeyemi: Why Me and My Wife Relocated Back to U.S

By: The Editor

Date:

Headline: Reveals Reasons for Relocating to the United States

In a recent episode of the Mic On Podcast, Senior Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Center disclosed the factors behind his decision to move to the United States amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Adeyemi, aged 57, shared that his family had initially planned to return to Nigeria but reconsidered due to safety concerns arising from the violence during the EndSARS protests against police brutality.

Recounting their experiences, Adeyemi revealed that both he and his wife had unsettling dreams about potential dangers each time they planned to return to Nigeria. Alarmed by these dreams and concerned for their safety, Adeyemi convened a meeting with church leaders to discuss the situation, ultimately deciding to continue church operations while residing in the US.

Speaking on their decision, Adeyemi stated, “When COVID-19 started, all our children were in the US, so everyone stayed with their families…When the EndSARS protests ended in violence, we stayed back a bit.”

Highlighting the significance of their dreams, Adeyemi emphasized the importance of prayer and discernment. He recalled, “We prayed fervently, sensing danger…At this point, if God is speaking to me, I should have an idea that it is God speaking.”

Ultimately, supported by the leaders of Daystar Christian Center, Adeyemi and his family remained in the US for over a year, prioritizing their safety amidst uncertain circumstances.

As Adeyemi continues his ministry from abroad, the decision underscores the complexities faced by religious leaders navigating challenges in a rapidly changing world.

The Editor
The Editor

