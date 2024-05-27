Menu
Comoros President Vows Peace and Economic Growth in Fourth Term

Amidst controversy surrounding his recent re-election, Comoros President Azali Assoumani has taken the oath of office for his fourth term, pledging to prioritize peace and economic development. The ceremony, held in Moroni, comes after a tense January election marred by allegations of voter fraud.

Following the announcement of Assoumani’s victory, violent protests erupted across the country, resulting in one fatality and numerous injuries. The election, which saw Assoumani declared the winner with 63% of the vote, sparked accusations of irregularities from opposition leaders, who alleged instances of ballot stuffing and premature closure of polling stations.

Addressing the nation during his inauguration, Assoumani reassured citizens of his commitment to upholding their trust. “Disputes after the elections are not a Commorian exception. I thank the Commorians for the renewed trust, I will not disappoint you,” he stated, donning a green and yellow sash.

Furthermore, Assoumani extended an olive branch to civil society, the opposition, and other political stakeholders, urging unity for the sake of peace and democracy. He also outlined his economic vision, vowing to achieve a growth rate of 5% per year.

Assoumani’s return to power marks a significant milestone in Comoros’ political history. Initially coming to power through a coup in 1999, he stepped down in 2002 before winning elections in 2016. Constitutional reforms in 2018 eliminated the rotation requirement for the presidency among the country’s three main islands, paving the way for Assoumani to seek re-election in 2019.

