Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traore Extends Military Rule for Five More Years

By: The Editor

Date:

In a move likely to raise concerns about the country’s democratic progress, Burkina Faso’s ruling military junta has announced an extension of its transitional government for another five years. The decision came after national talks on Saturday, where participants proposed extending the transition period by 60 months from July, as stated in the approved new charter.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The military seized power in a coup in 2022, pledging to hold elections this July to return civilian rule. However, citing security concerns, they opted to prolong their tenure. According to the newly approved charter, signed by military leader Ibrahim Traore, the transition is now set to last until July 2, 60 months from the initial transition start date.

While the charter allows for the possibility of holding elections earlier if the security situation permits, the substantial delay raises worries about democratic regression in the region. West and Central Africa have witnessed eight coups in the past four years, adding to the instability.

Furthermore, the charter grants Traore the eligibility to run for president during the upcoming elections, raising questions about the fairness of the electoral process. The decision comes amid ongoing violence in the Sahel region, exacerbated by a decade-long conflict with Islamist groups affiliated with al Qaeda and Islamic State.

In 2023, Burkina Faso experienced a significant surge in deadly attacks, with over 8,000 casualties reported by the U.S.-based crisis-monitoring group ACLED. This extension of military rule may further complicate efforts to address security and governance challenges in the country.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Pastor William F Kumuyi Relocates to London, Sparking Mixed Reactions
Next article
Ghana’s COCOBOD Plans $1.5 Billion Loan to Offset Cocoa Shortfall
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

2027 Alliance: I am only interested in merger that aligns with grass root dividends for Nigerians – Peter Obi

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Yunusa Tanko, the Chief Spokesperson of Obi-Datti and Director...

Festus Keyamo Declares Nigeria Air Project a Fraud, Describes it as Anti-Nigeria

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
During a press briefing at the Ministerial Sectorial update,...

Daystar Christian Center Senior Pastor Sam Adeyemi: Why Me and My Wife Relocated Back to U.S

The Editor The Editor -
Headline: Reveals Reasons for Relocating to the United...

Rethinking Nigeria amongst Wakirike kinsmen and Tinubu’s unforced errors, by Owei Lakemfa

Naija247news Naija247news -
IN two days, May 29, it would be a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

2027 Alliance: I am only interested in merger that aligns with grass root dividends for Nigerians – Peter Obi

Political parties 0
Yunusa Tanko, the Chief Spokesperson of Obi-Datti and Director...

Festus Keyamo Declares Nigeria Air Project a Fraud, Describes it as Anti-Nigeria

Aviation 0
During a press briefing at the Ministerial Sectorial update,...

Daystar Christian Center Senior Pastor Sam Adeyemi: Why Me and My Wife Relocated Back to U.S

Church News 0
Headline: Reveals Reasons for Relocating to the United...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

2027 Alliance: I am only interested in merger that aligns with...

Gbenga Samson - 0