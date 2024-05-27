Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traore Extends Military Rule for Five More Years

In a move likely to raise concerns about the country’s democratic progress, Burkina Faso’s ruling military junta has announced an extension of its transitional government for another five years. The decision came after national talks on Saturday, where participants proposed extending the transition period by 60 months from July, as stated in the approved new charter.

The military seized power in a coup in 2022, pledging to hold elections this July to return civilian rule. However, citing security concerns, they opted to prolong their tenure. According to the newly approved charter, signed by military leader Ibrahim Traore, the transition is now set to last until July 2, 60 months from the initial transition start date.

While the charter allows for the possibility of holding elections earlier if the security situation permits, the substantial delay raises worries about democratic regression in the region. West and Central Africa have witnessed eight coups in the past four years, adding to the instability.

Furthermore, the charter grants Traore the eligibility to run for president during the upcoming elections, raising questions about the fairness of the electoral process. The decision comes amid ongoing violence in the Sahel region, exacerbated by a decade-long conflict with Islamist groups affiliated with al Qaeda and Islamic State.

In 2023, Burkina Faso experienced a significant surge in deadly attacks, with over 8,000 casualties reported by the U.S.-based crisis-monitoring group ACLED. This extension of military rule may further complicate efforts to address security and governance challenges in the country.

