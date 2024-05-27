Analysts Expect July Rate Hike Pause, To Strike A Balance between Curbing Inflation, Fostering Growth.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has once again reinforced its hawkish stance on Tuesday, announcing a significant increase in the monetary policy rate (MPR) by 1.50% to 26.25%. This marks the third consecutive hike this year, surpassing market expectations which had predicted a more modest 100 basis points increase. The decision, made during the two-day policy meeting of the CBN Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), underscores the bank’s commitment to combatting the persistent rise in inflation and maintaining monetary and price stability in the economy.

The committee’s focus on inflation targeting remained steadfast, with key measures announced:

1. A 150 basis points hike in the MPR to 26.25%.

2. Retention of the asymmetric corridor around the MPR at +100/-300 basis points.

3. Maintenance of the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for Deposit Money Banks at 45%.

4. Continuation of the Liquidity Ratio at 30%.

Despite concerns expressed by committee members about the sustained contractionary stance and its potential negative impacts on investment, employment, and growth, there were acknowledgments of the positive effects of the recent tight monetary policy. The latest inflation data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated a moderation in the growth rate of headline inflation for the second consecutive month, suggesting a positive trend.

Cowry Research interpreted the aggressive 150 basis points increase in the MPR as a decisive move by the CBN to rein in inflation and ensure domestic price stability. However, while this move reflects the central bank’s commitment to tackling inflation, there are concerns about its impact on economic growth, particularly given the challenges posed by a weakening naira and high import costs.

The effects of previous rate hikes are already being felt in the economy, potentially encouraging further investment. However, there are also expectations of a potential pause in the rate hike cycle at the next committee meeting in July. This pause could provide an opportunity to assess the cumulative impact of previous hikes on the economy and strike a balance between curbing inflation and fostering growth.

