Political parties

2027 Alliance: I am only interested in merger that aligns with grass root dividends for Nigerians – Peter Obi

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Yunusa Tanko, the Chief Spokesperson of Obi-Datti and Director of Media at the Labour Party (LP), emphasized in an interview on Channels Television that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, prioritizes a merger focused on national development rather than mere power acquisition.

Tanko clarified that Obi’s interest lies in a merger that aligns with the values of uplifting Nigerians from poverty, enhancing healthcare, ensuring access to clean drinking water, and resolving the power supply challenge. He underscored the need for a merger driven by ideology and a concrete program for national progress.

The statement comes amid speculations about a possible merger involving Obi and other political figures to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly as President Bola Tinubu marks one year in office.

Tanko asserted that any potential merger involving Obi would undergo rigorous scrutiny to ensure compatibility of values and goals. He emphasized that while Obi had recently met with Atiku, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, discussions should not be misconstrued as an immediate merger plan.

In response to speculation about a merger with Atiku, former House of Representatives member Tajudeen Yusuf expressed skepticism, citing Atiku’s declaration to continue contesting presidential elections. Yusuf suggested that both Obi and Atiku may pursue individual presidential bids in 2027, making talks of a merger challenging.

Festus Keyamo Declares Nigeria Air Project a Fraud, Describes it as Anti-Nigeria
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

