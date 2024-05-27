2027 Alliance: I am only interested in merger that aligns with grass root dividends for Nigerians – Peter Obi

Yunusa Tanko, the Chief Spokesperson of Obi-Datti and Director of Media at the Labour Party (LP), emphasized in an interview on Channels Television that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, prioritizes a merger focused on national development rather than mere power acquisition.

Tanko clarified that Obi’s interest lies in a merger that aligns with the values of uplifting Nigerians from poverty, enhancing healthcare, ensuring access to clean drinking water, and resolving the power supply challenge. He underscored the need for a merger driven by ideology and a concrete program for national progress.

The statement comes amid speculations about a possible merger involving Obi and other political figures to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly as President Bola Tinubu marks one year in office.

Tanko asserted that any potential merger involving Obi would undergo rigorous scrutiny to ensure compatibility of values and goals. He emphasized that while Obi had recently met with Atiku, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, discussions should not be misconstrued as an immediate merger plan.

In response to speculation about a merger with Atiku, former House of Representatives member Tajudeen Yusuf expressed skepticism, citing Atiku’s declaration to continue contesting presidential elections. Yusuf suggested that both Obi and Atiku may pursue individual presidential bids in 2027, making talks of a merger challenging.

