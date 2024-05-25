“I did not announce a ban on smoking and ritual scenes in movies – NFCVB Chief

May 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB, Dr.Shaibu Husseini has clarified the viral reports, claiming that he said the Federal Government had approved the prohibition of money rituals and smoking in Nigerian films.

Husseini reportedly made the announcement at a national stakeholders engagement on smoke-free Nollywood in Enugu during the week. The event was organised by the NFVCB in collaboration with Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa, CAPPA.

Reacting to the report, Hussein said , “I did not announce a ban on smoking, and ritual scenes in movies at the (southeast zone) stakeholders engagement on a healthy screen and the campaign to have a smoke free Nollywood. No, I didn’t.

“What I mentioned in a speech that I have shared was the existence of a regulation, (NFVCB Regulations 2024) that in line with global best practices prohibits the promotion and glamourization of money ritual, ritual killing, tobacco, tobacco product, Nicotine products in movies, musical videos and skits. The regulation aims at discouraging the unnecessary depiction, promotion, advertisement, or glamorization of tobacco or nicotine products in movies, musical videos, and skits.

“The regulation demands the display of a health warning for necessary smoking scenes that are required for historical accuracy, or for educational purposes, and to depict a negative lifestyle in movies, musical videos, and skits. The required health warning shall be displayed at the commencement of the work and at the end.” Husseini assured that the NFVCB would not implement any policy that will muzzle creativity.

“Any movie, skit, or musical video that displays or depicts tobacco or nicotine products, brands, or use that is necessary to the realization of a narrative shall be given the appropriate classification (rating) and shall not be shown to persons below the age of 18,” he added.(www.naija247news.com).

