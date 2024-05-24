Unknown Gunmen Abduct UNICAL Lecturer

May 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Cross River State Command has said efforts are in full force to rescue kidnapped University of Calabar (UNICAL) lecturer, Dr. Roland Ipuole.

Dr. Ipuole of the Faculty of Law was abducted by gunmen on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Calabar, the state capital.

He alongside two other persons was whisked away at State Housing just around Ekong while they were in an executive meeting of the Om’tuche Ayi’ala welfare initiative.

A source disclosed to the CrossRiverWatch that the abductors ambushed the victims and collected all their phones, Automated Teller Machine cards with pins and other valuables.

Some of the captives including one Mr. Dominic Ogri were later released.

An eyewitness described the experience as terrible.

“We were held hostage for more than 30 minutes, with no intervention or interruptions by security agencies. When coming back, I saw them collecting money from drivers and other road users. We are finished in this country,” the witness lamented.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the abduction on Thursday, May 23, said all hands are on deck to secure his release.

“Yes, we are aware of it and efforts are on gear to rescue him. Our men are on it. It was a sad incident that happened at State Housing. We are also working with the DSS and we hope very soon he will be released,” the PPRO stated. (www.naija247news.com).

