Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Unknown Gunmen Abduct UNICAL Lecturer

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 24, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Cross River State Command has said efforts are in full force to rescue kidnapped University of Calabar (UNICAL) lecturer, Dr. Roland Ipuole.

Dr. Ipuole of the Faculty of Law was abducted by gunmen on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Calabar, the state capital.

He alongside two other persons was whisked away at State Housing just around Ekong while they were in an executive meeting of the Om’tuche Ayi’ala welfare initiative.

A source disclosed to the CrossRiverWatch that the abductors ambushed the victims and collected all their phones, Automated Teller Machine cards with pins and other valuables.

Some of the captives including one Mr. Dominic Ogri were later released.

An eyewitness described the experience as terrible.

“We were held hostage for more than 30 minutes, with no intervention or interruptions by security agencies. When coming back, I saw them collecting money from drivers and other road users. We are finished in this country,” the witness lamented.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the abduction on Thursday, May 23, said all hands are on deck to secure his release.

“Yes, we are aware of it and efforts are on gear to rescue him. Our men are on it. It was a sad incident that happened at State Housing. We are also working with the DSS and we hope very soon he will be released,” the PPRO stated. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
FG raises medical, nursing schools’ enrolment from 28,000 to 64,000
Next article
Femi Otedola praises daughter, DJ Cuppy on her appointment with King Charles III
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Burna Boy Ventures into Filmmaking as Executive Producer of ‘3 Cold Dishes’

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Grammy Award-winning artist, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna...

NNPC Ltd and Schlumberger (SLB) Forge Alliance to Enhance Upstream Operations

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
NNPC Energy Services Limited (EnServ) and Schlumberger (SLB) have...

Google Unveils Umoja Submarine Cable Connecting Africa and Australia

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
  Google is constructing a new submarine cable, Umoja, to...

AY Makun reacts to claims of expecting a child with Alex Unusual

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Comedian AY Makun has finally reacted...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Burna Boy Ventures into Filmmaking as Executive Producer of ‘3 Cold Dishes’

Nollywood 0
Grammy Award-winning artist, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna...

NNPC Ltd and Schlumberger (SLB) Forge Alliance to Enhance Upstream Operations

Big Oil 0
NNPC Energy Services Limited (EnServ) and Schlumberger (SLB) have...

Google Unveils Umoja Submarine Cable Connecting Africa and Australia

Big Tech 0
  Google is constructing a new submarine cable, Umoja, to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Burna Boy Ventures into Filmmaking as Executive Producer of ‘3 Cold...

Bisi Adele - 0