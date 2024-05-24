Stock Market Declines Further, All Share Index Drops By 0.15%

May 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The stock market on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) declined further, losing N84 billion due to continuous sell-offs, primarily in Tier-one banking stocks and other blue-chips.

Major declines in stocks such as Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Zenith Bank, United Bank For Africa (UBA), Cadbury Nigeria, Guinness, and Nigerian Breweries contributed to the negative trend.

As a result, the NGX market capitalisation, which started at N55.508 trillion, dropped by 0.15 per cent to close at N55.424 trillion.

The All-Share Index also fell by 0.15 per cent or 150 points, settling at 97,978.02, compared to the previous day’s 98,128.00.

The Year-To-Date (YTD) return decreased to 31.03 per cent.

Market breadth remained negative with 28 gainers and 17 losers.

Among the top losers were Skyway Aviation Handling Plc, NEM Insurance, FTN Cocoa Processors, Tantalizers, and Japaul Gold Group, while C&I Leasing Plc, Caverton, Chams, Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Ltd., and Veritas Kapital recorded gains.

Trade turnover increased by 41.67 per cent from the previous session, with 316.45 million shares valued at N7.70 billion exchanged in 7,852 deals.

UBA led in volume with 50.32 million shares valued at N984.76 million, followed by GTCO with 38.54 million shares valued at N1.43 billion, and Zenith Bank with 28.94 million shares valued at N878.76 million.

Transnational Corporation traded 21.64 million shares worth N225.98 million and Julius sold 17.64 million shares valued at N1.46 billion to lead the table in value.(www.naija247news.com).

