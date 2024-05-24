Sanusi’s Reinstatement in Kano’s Best Interest, Says Gov Yusuf

May 24,2024.

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on Thursday, reinstated Muhammad Sanusi II as Emir of Kano, four years after he was deposed, saying the decision to return him to the stool is in the best interest of the state and its people.

Yusuf, who signed the new Kano Emirate bill (2024) into law, declared Sanusi’s reinstatement as the 16th Emir of Kano, and pointed out that the new law would bring unity to the people of Kano as well as foster sustainable socio-economic development.

He issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the man who had replaced Sanusi, Aminu Ado Bayero; his brother, Nasiru Ado Bayero; and three other former first class monarchs to vacate their palaces and hand over all emirate’s property to the office of the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs.

But, in a dramatic but curious turn of events, a Federal High Court in Kano State, last night, stopped the reinstatement of Muhammad Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano as directed earlier by Governor Abba Yusuf of the state.

He emphasised that the signing of the bill symbolised the restoration of the revered legacy of the Kano Emirate, which had stood the test of time over a thousand years.

The House of Assembly had earlier passed the new law, which abolished the five emirates established by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

There was uneasy calm in the ancient city of Kano following the new law, as it ordered the governor to take all necessary measures to restore the status of the Kano Emirate System to its position prior to the enactment of the repealed Principal Law dated December 5, 2019.

The Assembly, which passed the bill on Thursday, dissolved the five emirates created by the Ganduje administration, namely, Bichi, Rano, Gaya, Karaye, as well as Kano Emirate.

The new law is titled, “Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill 2024 (1445 A.H) A Bill for a Law to Provide for the Repeal of Kano State Kano Emirates Council, Law, 2019 (1441 A.H) and for Other Matters Connected Thereto, be it Enacted by Kano State House of Assembly.”

Majority Leader, and member representing Dala Constituency, Lawal Yangurasa, had sought the approval of the lawmakers to recall the laws for amendment

Yangurasa moved a motion of urgent public importance and interest during Tuesday’s plenary, presided by Speaker Jibril Falgore.

The law was first amended in 2019 amid tension between Ganduje and Sunusi, which led to the fragmentation of the Kano Emirate into five distinct emirates.

Subsequently, Ganduje dethroned Sanusi and had the Kano Emirate split into five, and appointed new first class Emirs.

But following the victory of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 elections, the political godfather to the current governor, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, had hinted that the new government would review the dethronement and balkanisation of the Kano Emirate.

The amendment by the Assembly came in the wake of speculations on whether Yusuf would reverse the fragmentation of the old Kano Emirate and return it to the status quo.

Under the repeal law, “All traditional office holders and title holders elevated or appointed to office created under the repealed Principal law, dated 5th December, 2019 shall revert to their position.

“Where such positions previously existed under recognised custom and traditions prior to the enactment of the repealed Principal Law dated 5th December, 2019.”

The new law said, “The commissioner responsible for local government shall oversee all transitional arrangements, including how best to deal with assets and liabilities of the abolished emirates and new structure created under the repealed Principal Law dated 5th December, 2019.”(www.naija247news.com)

