Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Sanusi’s Reinstatement in Kano’s Best Interest, Says Gov Yusuf

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

May 24,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on Thursday, reinstated Muhammad Sanusi II as Emir of Kano, four years after he was deposed, saying the decision to return him to the stool is in the best interest of the state and its people.

Yusuf, who signed the new Kano Emirate bill (2024) into law, declared Sanusi’s reinstatement as the 16th Emir of Kano, and pointed out that the new law would bring unity to the people of Kano as well as foster sustainable socio-economic development.

He issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the man who had replaced Sanusi, Aminu Ado Bayero; his brother, Nasiru Ado Bayero; and three other former first class monarchs to vacate their palaces and hand over all emirate’s property to the office of the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs.

But, in a dramatic but curious turn of events, a Federal High Court in Kano State, last night, stopped the reinstatement of Muhammad Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano as directed earlier by Governor Abba Yusuf of the state.

He emphasised that the signing of the bill symbolised the restoration of the revered legacy of the Kano Emirate, which had stood the test of time over a thousand years.

The House of Assembly had earlier passed the new law, which abolished the five emirates established by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

There was uneasy calm in the ancient city of Kano following the new law, as it ordered the governor to take all necessary measures to restore the status of the Kano Emirate System to its position prior to the enactment of the repealed Principal Law dated December 5, 2019.

The Assembly, which passed the bill on Thursday, dissolved the five emirates created by the Ganduje administration, namely, Bichi, Rano, Gaya, Karaye, as well as Kano Emirate.

The new law is titled, “Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill 2024 (1445 A.H) A Bill for a Law to Provide for the Repeal of Kano State Kano Emirates Council, Law, 2019 (1441 A.H) and for Other Matters Connected Thereto, be it Enacted by Kano State House of Assembly.”

Majority Leader, and member representing Dala Constituency, Lawal Yangurasa, had sought the approval of the lawmakers to recall the laws for amendment

Yangurasa moved a motion of urgent public importance and interest during Tuesday’s plenary, presided by Speaker Jibril Falgore.

The law was first amended in 2019 amid tension between Ganduje and Sunusi, which led to the fragmentation of the Kano Emirate into five distinct emirates.

Subsequently, Ganduje dethroned Sanusi and had the Kano Emirate split into five, and appointed new first class Emirs.

But following the victory of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 elections, the political godfather to the current governor, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, had hinted that the new government would review the dethronement and balkanisation of the Kano Emirate.

The amendment by the Assembly came in the wake of speculations on whether Yusuf would reverse the fragmentation of the old Kano Emirate and return it to the status quo.

Under the repeal law, “All traditional office holders and title holders elevated or appointed to office created under the repealed Principal law, dated 5th December, 2019 shall revert to their position.

“Where such positions previously existed under recognised custom and traditions prior to the enactment of the repealed Principal Law dated 5th December, 2019.”

The new law said, “The commissioner responsible for local government shall oversee all transitional arrangements, including how best to deal with assets and liabilities of the abolished emirates and new structure created under the repealed Principal Law dated 5th December, 2019.”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
PDP must convert to zoning – Bode George
Next article
ACCI President Bags Prestigious Legal Award
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Student Loan Application Portal Is Now Live – NELFUND

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND),...

ACCI President Bags Prestigious Legal Award

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The President of the Abuja Chamber...

PDP must convert to zoning – Bode George

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
May 24,2024. A former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Deputy...

Manufacturers CEO’s Confidence Index rises by 1.7 points in Q1

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Manufacturers CEO’s Confidence Index (MCCI)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Student Loan Application Portal Is Now Live – NELFUND

Nigeria 0
May 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND),...

ACCI President Bags Prestigious Legal Award

Economy 0
May 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The President of the Abuja Chamber...

PDP must convert to zoning – Bode George

Politics & Govt News 0
May 24,2024. A former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Deputy...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Student Loan Application Portal Is Now Live – NELFUND

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0