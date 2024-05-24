Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

PDP must convert to zoning – Bode George

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

May 24,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Deputy Chairman, Bode George, says the party must stick to its power rotation grundnorm between the North and South to win in 2027.

George said this while fielding questions from newsmen during his address to the nation, titled “My Thoughts on The State of Our Country in the Last 25 Years: A Time to Chart A New Direction”.

He was reacting to a recent statement made by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and PDP 2023 Presidential candidate that he would drop his ambition in 2027 if the party picks the Labour Party Presidential candidate in 2023, Mr Peter Obi.

George said power rotation must be sacrosanct, adding that the PDP should have learnt its lessons from the defeat of 2023.

He said: “Our party has a grundnorm. The constitution of our party as compiled by the founding father, Baba Ekwueme (former Vice President Alex Ekwueme) and his team will remain a guiding light.

“We have paid a big price for not following the rule. We have made mistakes, let us learn. It has cost us too much.

Section 7 sub section 3C states very clearly that the party must adhere to the zoning and rotation procedures for party positions and elective positions simultaneously for things to work well.”

According to him, power rotation, as embedded in the party’s constitution, was to guard against any situation that might bring back the military to power.

He said that the party’s founding fathers divided the country into six geo-political zones to capture the majority and minority tribes and give all a sense of belonging.

This is because the problem since 1960 is between majority tribes and minority tribes.

“The majority tribe will have their way, but the minority will just be mere onlookers. That was the major cause of coups and counter coups,” he said.

George added that the party’s founding fathers came up with the idea that the top six positions in the land be shared by the six geo-political zones for equity and justice.

He listed the positions as offices of the President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the party.

He added: “They (founding fathers) agreed that every eight years, all the positions held by northern zones should come to the south zones, vice versa, for rotation.

“The moment we (the PDP) started tinkering with that idea officially against our grundnorm, that was what created division in PDP.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Manufacturers CEO’s Confidence Index rises by 1.7 points in Q1
Next article
Sanusi’s Reinstatement in Kano’s Best Interest, Says Gov Yusuf
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Student Loan Application Portal Is Now Live – NELFUND

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND),...

ACCI President Bags Prestigious Legal Award

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The President of the Abuja Chamber...

Sanusi’s Reinstatement in Kano’s Best Interest, Says Gov Yusuf

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
May 24,2024. Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on Thursday, reinstated...

Manufacturers CEO’s Confidence Index rises by 1.7 points in Q1

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Manufacturers CEO’s Confidence Index (MCCI)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Student Loan Application Portal Is Now Live – NELFUND

Nigeria 0
May 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND),...

ACCI President Bags Prestigious Legal Award

Economy 0
May 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The President of the Abuja Chamber...

Sanusi’s Reinstatement in Kano’s Best Interest, Says Gov Yusuf

Politics & Govt News 0
May 24,2024. Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on Thursday, reinstated...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Student Loan Application Portal Is Now Live – NELFUND

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0