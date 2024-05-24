Menu
Big Oil

NNPC Ltd and Schlumberger (SLB) Forge Alliance to Enhance Upstream Operations

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

NNPC Energy Services Limited (EnServ) and Schlumberger (SLB) have inked a technical partnership agreement aimed at strengthening upstream operations in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. The agreement, signed at NNPC Ltd’s Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, signifies a strategic move to unlock investment opportunities.

Mr. Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, expressed optimism about the reforms underway in the industry, highlighting the potential for increased investments in the near future. He emphasized the benefits of the partnership, including heightened activity and more drilling campaigns to add value to both organizations.

Kyari disclosed NNPC’s plans for a rig share platform and outlined the expected outcomes, such as increased crude oil production and support for gas utilization initiatives. Leveraging the longstanding relationship between NNPC Ltd and Schlumberger (SLB), Kyari affirmed the commitment to creating value for Nigeria through the partnership.

Mr. Olivier Le Peuch, Chief Executive Officer of Schlumberger (SLB), echoed Kyari’s sentiments, emphasizing the agreement’s role in accelerating Nigeria’s exploration and production targets. He reiterated Schlumberger’s dedication to investing in local talents and technology to support NNPC Ltd’s operations.

The partnership between NNPC Ltd and Schlumberger (SLB) marks a significant step towards enhancing Nigeria’s upstream operations and fostering economic growth.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

