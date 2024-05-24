NNPC Ltd and Schlumberger (SLB) Forge Alliance to Enhance Upstream Operations

NNPC Energy Services Limited (EnServ) and Schlumberger (SLB) have inked a technical partnership agreement aimed at strengthening upstream operations in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. The agreement, signed at NNPC Ltd’s Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, signifies a strategic move to unlock investment opportunities.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mr. Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, expressed optimism about the reforms underway in the industry, highlighting the potential for increased investments in the near future. He emphasized the benefits of the partnership, including heightened activity and more drilling campaigns to add value to both organizations.

Kyari disclosed NNPC’s plans for a rig share platform and outlined the expected outcomes, such as increased crude oil production and support for gas utilization initiatives. Leveraging the longstanding relationship between NNPC Ltd and Schlumberger (SLB), Kyari affirmed the commitment to creating value for Nigeria through the partnership.

Mr. Olivier Le Peuch, Chief Executive Officer of Schlumberger (SLB), echoed Kyari’s sentiments, emphasizing the agreement’s role in accelerating Nigeria’s exploration and production targets. He reiterated Schlumberger’s dedication to investing in local talents and technology to support NNPC Ltd’s operations.

The partnership between NNPC Ltd and Schlumberger (SLB) marks a significant step towards enhancing Nigeria’s upstream operations and fostering economic growth.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related