NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Nigeria’s CBN Bans Street Trading by Bureau De Change Operators to Stabilize Naira

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has banned street trading by bureau de change (BDC) operators, emphasizing the need for proper regulation to support the naira.

“Street trading of foreign currencies is not allowed,” stated Blaise Ijebor, CBN’s Director for Risk Management, during a conference in Lagos on Thursday. “We don’t want BDCs under the trees. They should be in offices where you can walk in, change your currency, and walk away.”

In a recent move, the CBN revised the minimum capital requirements for BDC operators. Tier 1 BDCs now require N2 billion in capital, while Tier 2 BDCs need N500 million.

Ijebor explained that the increased capital requirements are intended to ensure that BDCs have sufficient funds to invest in necessary infrastructure and comply with regulations. “We need BDCs to focus on their original vision: providing market structure for small transactions without requiring visits to banks,” he said. “They need enough strength to respond to transactions and comply with regulations.”

The naira experienced a decline across foreign exchange markets on Thursday, despite a 35.72 percent increase in dollar supply at the official market. The naira fell 1.55 percent, with the dollar quoted at N1,485.66, weaker than Wednesday’s rate of N1,462.59 at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), according to FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited. In the parallel market, the naira further depreciated against the US dollar, closing at N1,515, a loss of N15.

Ijebor emphasized the importance of BDCs forming regulatory bodies to streamline compliance. “By coming together, BDCs can better receive and apply regulations, improving services for everyone,” he noted.

The CBN’s measures aim to bring stability and proper regulation to the BDC sector, ensuring it contributes effectively to the financial market and supports the naira.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

