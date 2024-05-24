Menu
Nigeria to Revert to Original Alignment for Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

  • Telecoms Concerns Drive Reversal of New Highway Route Decision

  • Community Relief as Okun Ajah Spared from Demolitions in Highway Project

Nigeria’s Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, announced the federal government’s decision to abandon the proposed new route of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway, reverting to the gazetted alignment from kilometers 16 to 25 of the 47-kilometer highway.

Umahi disclosed this during the 3rd stakeholders meeting of the coastal highway project in Lagos, following a two-hour session that included presentations and discussions with affected parties.

During the meeting, Umahi invited representatives of telecommunications companies, residents of Okun Ajah community, and other stakeholders to present their concerns regarding the new alignment. He revealed that reverting to the old alignment would result in the demolition of 750 houses, while the new alignment would lead to the demolition of 490 houses.

Highlighting the concerns of MTN, 2Africa, and other telecoms companies, the Group CEO of Machine and Equipment Consulting of Africa emphasized the critical infrastructure located along the proposed route, including the 2Africa submarine cable and a mega Independent Power Plant (IPP).

He emphasized the importance of protecting these national assets, particularly in light of recent subsea cable disruptions that caused internet outages in several African countries.

Following various interventions and appeals from stakeholders, Umahi announced the decision to completely divert from the new alignment and rejoin the old alignment at kilometer 25 of the highway.

This decision was met with applause and relief from residents of Okun Ajah, who had expressed concerns over property demolition and heritage preservation. Stakeholders praised the government’s responsive approach to their concerns.

Umahi clarified that the decision was not solely due to community pushback but also because of President Bola Tinubu’s intervention.

Members of the Okun Ajah community expressed gratitude to the Tinubu administration for the decision and were invited to join Umahi in welcoming President Tinubu, who will inaugurate the coastal road project in Lagos.

