Ajaokuta Steel Plant: Nigeria Targets $2 Billion from Russia, China, and Arab Investors

The federal government is in discussions with investors from Russia, China, and Arab countries about the possibility of revamping the Ajaokuta steel company. The investment, estimated at $2 billion, aims to resuscitate the plant constructed in 1979.

This was disclosed by Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu, during the Ministerial Sectoral Briefings marking the first anniversary of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Federal Government Launches National Information Portal

On Thursday, the Nigerian government launched the Nigerian National Information Portal, the official digital gateway to comprehensive information about Nigeria. The portal was unveiled by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, at the commencement of the ministerial briefing celebrating the first year of the Tinubu administration.

Free Rides on Abuja Light Rail Announced

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, announced a two-month free ride for residents on the Abuja Light Rail, set to launch on May 27. The initiative, part of the Renewed Hope Agenda, aims to alleviate transportation costs for residents. Wike mentioned that President Tinubu might consider extending the free rides to six months.

During his briefing, Minister Audu emphasized the federal government’s commitment to revitalizing the steel industry. He mentioned that the original builders from Russia showed substantial interest in completing the 110-megawatt power plant and securing the necessary funding and structure for the project. He highlighted that the consortium includes Nigerian investors, ensuring local capacity is factored into the project.

The ministry has also obtained presidential approval to raise private capital for the live section mill of Steel Plant One, which is 98% complete. This project is expected to produce over 400,000 metric tonnes of iron rod. Additionally, the ministry plans to utilize one of Ajaokuta’s engineering workshops to produce military hardware in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence.

Industrial Park and 10-Year Roadmap

Audu also revealed plans to create an industrial park on a 25-acre land at Ajaokuta, aimed at coalescing steel operators into an industrial hub. The ministry is working on a 10-year roadmap for the steel industry, developed by international experts, with an estimated cost of N5 billion for the programme.

National Information Portal Launch

The Nigerian National Information Portal will serve as a centralized source of reliable and up-to-date information about Nigeria, targeting both local and international audiences. Minister Idris highlighted that the portal, which can be accessed at www.nigeria.gov.ng, was relaunched to provide comprehensive information about the government, the people, and the country’s cultural heritage.

**Abuja Light Rail Launch**

Wike clarified that the previous administration had awarded a $128 million contract to CCECC for training FCT train managers, which he renegotiated down to $75 million, saving the government $53 million. He called for stricter laws against vandalism, noting that the current fines are not sufficient to deter vandals.

Administration’s Achievements

Minister of Solid Mineral Resources, Henry Dele-Alake, noted that over 2,500 mining licenses had been revoked, with 10,000 applications received and 4,000 approved. He emphasized the need for a structural economy in sectors beyond oil, including solid minerals and agriculture.

In his welcome address, Idris praised the administration’s initiatives, such as the Consumer Credit Corporation, the Nigeria Education Loan Fund, and the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas, among others, aimed at improving the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians.

Idris reiterated President Tinubu’s commitment to reducing the cost of living and doing business in Nigeria by attracting more investments and transforming infrastructure. He assured that the administration would continue to work tirelessly to deliver on its promises and bring renewed hope to all Nigerians.

