Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

Nigeria Records 2.98% GDP Growth In Q1’24

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 24, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria recorded a 2.98 percent growth in Gross Domestic Product, GDP, in the first quarter of the year (Q1’24).

This represents a 0.48 percentage point quarter -on-quarter decline in GDP growth when compared with 3.46 percent growth recorded in Q4’23.

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, disclosed this today in its Nigeria GDP report for Q1’24.

NBS said: “Nigeria’s GDP grew by 2.98 percent (year-on-year) in real terms in the first quarter of 2024.

“This growth rate is higher than the 2.31 percent recorded in the first quarter of 2023 and lower than the fourth quarter of 2023 growth of 3.46 percent.”

According to the bureau, the performance of the GDP in the first quarter of 2024

was driven mainly by the Services Sector, which recorded a growth of 4.32 percent and contributed 58.04 percent to the aggregate GDP.

“ The agriculture sector grew by 0.18 percent,from the growth of -0.90 percent recorded in the first quarter of 2023.

“The growth of the industry sector was 2.19 percent, an improvement from 0.31 percent recorded in the first quarter of 2023.

“ In terms of share of the GDP, the services sector contributed more to the aggregate GDP in Q1’24 compared to the corresponding Q1’23”, it added.

The Nigerian economy has been classified broadly into the oil and non-oil sectors.

On oil sector, NBS noted that the nation in Q1’24 recorded an average daily oil production of 1.57 million barrels per day (mbpd), higher than the daily average production of 1.51. mbpd recorded in the same quarter of 2023 by 0.06 mbpd and higher than the fourth quarter of 2023 production volume of 1.55 mbpd by 0.02 mbpd.

It added: “The rea growth of the oil sector was 5.7 percent (year-on-year) in Q1’24, indicating an increase of 9.91 percentage points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2023(4.21 percent).

“Growth decreased by 6.41 percentage points when compared to Q4’ 2023 which was 12.11 percent .(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Court declines MultiChoice’s plea to stop NBC from auditing company’s account
Next article
FG raises medical, nursing schools’ enrolment from 28,000 to 64,000
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Burna Boy Ventures into Filmmaking as Executive Producer of ‘3 Cold Dishes’

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Grammy Award-winning artist, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna...

NNPC Ltd and Schlumberger (SLB) Forge Alliance to Enhance Upstream Operations

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
NNPC Energy Services Limited (EnServ) and Schlumberger (SLB) have...

Google Unveils Umoja Submarine Cable Connecting Africa and Australia

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
  Google is constructing a new submarine cable, Umoja, to...

AY Makun reacts to claims of expecting a child with Alex Unusual

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Comedian AY Makun has finally reacted...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Burna Boy Ventures into Filmmaking as Executive Producer of ‘3 Cold Dishes’

Nollywood 0
Grammy Award-winning artist, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna...

NNPC Ltd and Schlumberger (SLB) Forge Alliance to Enhance Upstream Operations

Big Oil 0
NNPC Energy Services Limited (EnServ) and Schlumberger (SLB) have...

Google Unveils Umoja Submarine Cable Connecting Africa and Australia

Big Tech 0
  Google is constructing a new submarine cable, Umoja, to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Burna Boy Ventures into Filmmaking as Executive Producer of ‘3 Cold...

Bisi Adele - 0