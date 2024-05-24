Femi Otedola praises daughter, DJ Cuppy on her appointment with King Charles III

May 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola expressed his pride and admiration for his daughter DJ Cuppy, on her appointment as the ‘King’s Trust International Ambassador’ to King Charles III.

Recall DJ Cuppy shared her excitement following her appointment after receiving an invitation from King Charles III to a reception at Buckingham Palace for The King’s Trust Awards 2024.

Her billionaire father expressed his pride, noting that she is making remarkable progress. He congratulated her on the new role and highlighted her excellent representation of their country.

In his words: “Our @CuppyMusic is going places! His Majesty King Charles III invited Ms Cuppy to Buckingham Palace, and she represented us brilliantly 👍🏾🇳🇬 Congratulations on your new role as a King’s Trust International Ambassador 👏🏾… F.Ote💲”(www.naija247news.com).

