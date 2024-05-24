Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Femi Otedola praises daughter, DJ Cuppy on her appointment with King Charles III

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 24, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola expressed his pride and admiration for his daughter DJ Cuppy, on her appointment as the ‘King’s Trust International Ambassador’ to King Charles III.

Recall DJ Cuppy shared her excitement following her appointment after receiving an invitation from King Charles III to a reception at Buckingham Palace for The King’s Trust Awards 2024.

Her billionaire father expressed his pride, noting that she is making remarkable progress. He congratulated her on the new role and highlighted her excellent representation of their country.

In his words: “Our @CuppyMusic is going places! His Majesty King Charles III invited Ms Cuppy to Buckingham Palace, and she represented us brilliantly 👍🏾🇳🇬 Congratulations on your new role as a King’s Trust International Ambassador 👏🏾… F.Ote💲”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Unknown Gunmen Abduct UNICAL Lecturer
Next article
Ajaokuta Steel Plant: Nigeria Targets $2 Billion from Russia, China, and Arab Investors
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Burna Boy Ventures into Filmmaking as Executive Producer of ‘3 Cold Dishes’

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Grammy Award-winning artist, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna...

NNPC Ltd and Schlumberger (SLB) Forge Alliance to Enhance Upstream Operations

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
NNPC Energy Services Limited (EnServ) and Schlumberger (SLB) have...

Google Unveils Umoja Submarine Cable Connecting Africa and Australia

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
  Google is constructing a new submarine cable, Umoja, to...

AY Makun reacts to claims of expecting a child with Alex Unusual

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Comedian AY Makun has finally reacted...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Burna Boy Ventures into Filmmaking as Executive Producer of ‘3 Cold Dishes’

Nollywood 0
Grammy Award-winning artist, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna...

NNPC Ltd and Schlumberger (SLB) Forge Alliance to Enhance Upstream Operations

Big Oil 0
NNPC Energy Services Limited (EnServ) and Schlumberger (SLB) have...

Google Unveils Umoja Submarine Cable Connecting Africa and Australia

Big Tech 0
  Google is constructing a new submarine cable, Umoja, to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Burna Boy Ventures into Filmmaking as Executive Producer of ‘3 Cold...

Bisi Adele - 0