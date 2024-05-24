FBN Holdings Plc declares 40 kobo as dividend in FY 2023

May 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

FBN Holdings Plc, a parent Company of First Bank Nigeria Limited on Thursday published its Audited Report for the year ended 31 December 2023. A final dividend of 40 kobo was recommended by the Board of Directors for the year under review.

The financial institution achieved Gross Earnings of N1.595 trillion for the 12 months period, up by 95.70% from N815.166 billion achieved in FY 2022.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 127.92% to N310.37 billion from N136.17 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of FBNH stands at N8.65.

At the share price of N22.55, the P/E ratio of FBN Holdings stands at 2.61x with earnings yield 38.34%.(www.naija247news.com).

