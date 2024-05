N’DJAMENA, May 23 (Reuters) – Chad has named its ambassador to China, Allamaye Halina, as its new prime minister, according to a decree read on state television on Thursday, after newly elected President Mahamat Idriss Deby was sworn in to succeed his late father.

