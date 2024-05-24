Menu
Nollywood

Burna Boy Ventures into Filmmaking as Executive Producer of ‘3 Cold Dishes’

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

Grammy Award-winning artist, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, is stepping into the world of filmmaking as an executive producer for the upcoming movie ‘3 Cold Dishes.’

Produced through Spaceship Films, a company he co-founded with his mother, Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy is set to make his mark in the industry.

Directed by Asurf Oluseyi and written by Tomi Adesina, ‘3 Cold Dishes’ is a captivating tale set across Nigeria, the Republic of Benin, and Côte d’Ivoire.

The film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Osas Ighodaro, Femi Jacobs, Wale Ojo, Ruby Akubueze, and Brutus Richards, alongside talented actors from Ivory Coast and Senegal.

The involvement of Burna Boy as an executive producer adds another dimension to the project, showcasing his creative vision beyond the realm of music.

With Spaceship Films at the helm, the movie promises to deliver a compelling narrative and visual experience that resonates with audiences across borders.

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
