Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

Biden, Kenya’s Ruto pledge protect democracy in Africa and beyond

By: The Editor

Date:

In a historic moment, U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Kenyan President William Ruto at the White House on Thursday for a state visit, marking the first such visit by an African president since 2008. The meeting symbolized the deepening partnership between the two nations, with a focus on technology, security, and debt relief.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Ruto’s visit underscored the significance of Africa on the global stage, with its burgeoning population of 1 billion people and strong trade ties, especially with China. The state dinner held in his honor brought together a diverse array of guests, including notable figures from the entertainment industry, sports, and business.

During their discussions, President Biden emphasized the shared democratic values that unite the United States and Kenya, highlighting the 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. President Ruto echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of democracy at a time when it faces challenges worldwide.

In a joint effort to address pressing issues, the leaders announced initiatives to support Somalia in its fight against terrorism and to advocate for humanitarian access and a ceasefire in Sudan. They also unveiled plans for U.S.-backed investments in green energy, health manufacturing, and efforts to reduce Kenya’s debt burden.

The lavish state dinner, featuring a menu reflecting President Ruto’s musical interests and performances by country singer Brad Paisley and Howard University’s Gospel Choir, capped off the visit with a celebration of the enduring friendship between the United States and Kenya.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Chad names its China envoy as new prime minister
Next article
Nigeria to Revert to Original Alignment for Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria to Revert to Original Alignment for Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Telecoms Concerns Drive Reversal of New Highway Route...

Chad names its China envoy as new prime minister

The Editor The Editor -
N'DJAMENA, May 23 (Reuters) - Chad has named its...

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Reappointed as Emir by Kano State Governor

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has officially reappointed...

House Of Reps Urge FG, Army To Re-open Banex Plaza

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The House of Representatives on Thursday...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria to Revert to Original Alignment for Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

Data & News Analysis 0
Telecoms Concerns Drive Reversal of New Highway Route...

Chad names its China envoy as new prime minister

Geopolitics 0
N'DJAMENA, May 23 (Reuters) - Chad has named its...

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Reappointed as Emir by Kano State Governor

North East 0
Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has officially reappointed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Nigeria to Revert to Original Alignment for Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

Godwin Okafor - 0