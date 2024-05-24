Biden, Kenya’s Ruto pledge protect democracy in Africa and beyond

In a historic moment, U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Kenyan President William Ruto at the White House on Thursday for a state visit, marking the first such visit by an African president since 2008. The meeting symbolized the deepening partnership between the two nations, with a focus on technology, security, and debt relief.

President Ruto’s visit underscored the significance of Africa on the global stage, with its burgeoning population of 1 billion people and strong trade ties, especially with China. The state dinner held in his honor brought together a diverse array of guests, including notable figures from the entertainment industry, sports, and business.

During their discussions, President Biden emphasized the shared democratic values that unite the United States and Kenya, highlighting the 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. President Ruto echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of democracy at a time when it faces challenges worldwide.

In a joint effort to address pressing issues, the leaders announced initiatives to support Somalia in its fight against terrorism and to advocate for humanitarian access and a ceasefire in Sudan. They also unveiled plans for U.S.-backed investments in green energy, health manufacturing, and efforts to reduce Kenya’s debt burden.

The lavish state dinner, featuring a menu reflecting President Ruto’s musical interests and performances by country singer Brad Paisley and Howard University’s Gospel Choir, capped off the visit with a celebration of the enduring friendship between the United States and Kenya.

