AY Makun reacts to claims of expecting a child with Alex Unusual

May 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Comedian AY Makun has finally reacted to rumors spread online that he is expecting a child with reality star, Alex Unusual.

Recall that some rumors went viral that AY Makun was expecting a child with Alex Unusual after the former and his wife, Mabel Makun spoke about their marital crisis.

After a long break from social media, Alex Unusual reacted to accusations of having an affair with AY Makun in a video she shared on her page.

Although Alex did not directly speak on the accusations, she subtly debunked its authenticity and read out Nigeria’s cybersecurity laws.

In a swift and unexpected reaction, AY Makun has taken to Alex’s comment section to leave a comment that has caused many to laugh sarcastically.

He asked Alex Unusual to take care of the baby she was carrying adding that they must entertain all the jobless people spreading lies on social media.

