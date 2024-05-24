Menu
Economy

ACCI President Bags Prestigious Legal Award

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 24, 2024.

The President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Dr. Emeka Obegolu, (SAN), has been honoured with a prestigious legal award tagged, “African Icon of Investment and Alternative Dispute Resolution Award” at the ESQ Nigeria Legal Award 2024.

A statement by ACCI Media/Strategy Officer, Olayemi John-Mensah described the recognition as a resounding testament to Dr. Obegolu, extraordinary achievements and exemplary contributions to the legal profession, particularly in the realm of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)

“Dr. Obegolu, a Senior and Founding Partner of Greenfield Chambers, has long been recognized as a trailblazer in the legal landscape. His unwavering commitment to excellence, coupled with his visionary leadership, has earned him the admiration of both his peers and the broader legal community”

“With an impressive educational background, including a Master’s degree in Mineral Law and Policy and a Doctorate in Arbitration, Obegolu has firmly established himself as a trusted authority in the field of ADR. His Fellowship with esteemed institutions such as the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK) and the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC) further underscores his expertise”.

“Throughout his career, Dr. Obegolu, has served in various capacities, including as Sole Arbitrator, Presiding Arbitrator, and Counsel in commercial arbitrations. His accreditation with renowned ADR institutions, such as the Uwais Dispute Resolution Centre and the Nigerian Chambers of Commerce Dispute Resolution Centre, has solidified his reputation as a respected and sought-after figure in the field of conflict resolution”.

“Beyond his exceptional legal prowess, Obegolu’s leadership roles have also been instrumental in shaping the legal landscape.

As the past President of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators and the President of the Pan African Lawyers Union (PALU), he has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to advancing the principles of justice, fairness, and dispute resolution on both the national and international stages.”

The organizers of the ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards described him as a legal luminary and a beacon of inspiration within the Nigerian legal fraternity

“His unwavering dedication to excellence and his remarkable contributions to the field of Alternative Dispute Resolution have not only elevated the standards of legal practice but have also positioned him as a revered figure in the industry,” the organizers added.

It is pertinent to note that this distinguished awardee is the President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) as well as the leader of the Organized Private Sector in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs.

The coveted African Icon of Investment and Alternative Dispute Resolution Award recognizes Dr. Obegolu exceptional service and exemplary leadership in promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance in Nigeria.

Past recipients of the award include legal icons such as Prof. Yemi Osinbajo GCON (former Vice President of Nigeria), Hon. Justice Muhammed Uwais GCON (former Chief Justice of Nigeria), His Excellency Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAM CON (former Governor of Ondo State), and Chief Afe Babalola SAN, among others.

The award ceremony, scheduled for Sunday, July 7th, 2024, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, will serve as a fitting celebration of his remarkable achievements and his enduring impact on the legal profession.

The ACCI family celebrates this landmark award while wishing the President greater feats.(www.naija247news.com).

