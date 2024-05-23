Menu
Lifestyle News

“Whenever I speak up for myself I get thrown in prison – Nicki DaBarbie

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular TikTok influencer, Nicki DaBarbie has finally spoken up about her arrest for over alleged cyberstalking days after being granted bail.

The influencer, Nicki DaBarbie, was released on bail after spending two weeks in jail for allegedly cyberstalking Skiibii.

Her arrest came after she accused the singer and Mayorkun of drugging her with the intention of using her for rituals.

In a recent post, Nicki expressed that she often gets arrested when she speaks up for herself, but she will continue to call out anyone who threatens her life.

She reiterated that the incident did happen and criticized the system for favoring wealthier individuals.

Nicki also mentioned that she always ends up disappointed whenever she trusts a man.

Her words: “Whenever I speak up for myself I get thrown in prison If you threaten my life and I’ll still call you out.. prison or no prison The system is messed up.. It’s who is more popular and has more money they would side even with all your evidences Who knows what woulda happened if I hadn’t quickly gone live that day.. Maybe my dead body woulda been found on the road side Just to keep me silent Grateful to God almighty for my life❤ Each time I trust a man they show me shege banza”(www.naija247news.com).

Ayatollah Khamenei Names Interim As Iran President and Declares Mourning
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

