Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

U.S Backed Kenya-Haiti Deployment Faces Equipment Shortages As Criticism Mounts

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Kenya-Haiti Deployment: A Bid to Avert Haiti’s Impending State Failure**

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Kenyan President Meets Biden Amid Deadline for Haiti Deployment

Washington, DC: Kenyan President William Ruto is in discussions with President Joe Biden today, as the supposed deployment deadline looms for multinational forces, led by Kenya, aimed at reversing Haiti’s downward spiral. The mission, spearheaded by Kenya and supported by the US, faces delays due to severe equipment shortages.

The deployment, years in talks, marks the first time an African country leads a security mission outside the continent. However, critics label it unconstitutional, accusing Kenya of prioritizing monetary gains over Haiti’s stability. Haiti has been recurrently invaded by the US for over a century, resulting in civilian casualties, forced labor, and economic dependency.

Brian Concannon, Executive Director of The Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti, highlighted concerns over the intervention’s implications. He criticized the move, suggesting it’s a workaround to avoid domestic backlash against deploying US troops. The deployment is seen as vital to propping up Haiti’s status quo, despite growing opposition.

Amid escalating violence and political turmoil, Haiti’s transitional council struggles to establish democratic norms. Armed groups, deeply entrenched in Haitian society, exacerbate instability, with some linked to political elites. Experts emphasize addressing root causes, including poverty and governance failures, as essential for long-term stability.

Efforts to curb gun trafficking from the US are deemed crucial. Critics urge prioritizing measures in Florida to halt arms flow, asserting it’s more cost-effective than deploying foreign forces to Haiti. As Haiti teeters on the brink, the international community faces mounting pressure to address the crisis sustainably.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
By 2100, Lagos-Abidjan Coastline to House 40 Million Inhabitants Amidst Infrastructure Boom
Next article
Kanayo O. Kanayo fumes over ‘money rituals’ ban in Nollywood
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

House Of Reps Urge FG, Army To Re-open Banex Plaza

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The House of Representatives on Thursday...

Diesel Prices in Nigeria Surge by 68.01% Year-on-Year, Reaching N1,415.06 per Litre in April 2024

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its latest...

Kanayo O. Kanayo fumes over ‘money rituals’ ban in Nollywood

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo...

By 2100, Lagos-Abidjan Coastline to House 40 Million Inhabitants Amidst Infrastructure Boom

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Lagos Population Surge: Expected to Reach 24.5 Million by...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

House Of Reps Urge FG, Army To Re-open Banex Plaza

Nigeria 0
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The House of Representatives on Thursday...

Diesel Prices in Nigeria Surge by 68.01% Year-on-Year, Reaching N1,415.06 per Litre in April 2024

Retail & Households inflation 0
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its latest...

Kanayo O. Kanayo fumes over ‘money rituals’ ban in Nollywood

Lifestyle News 0
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading