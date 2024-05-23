Kenya-Haiti Deployment: A Bid to Avert Haiti’s Impending State Failure**

Kenyan President Meets Biden Amid Deadline for Haiti Deployment

Washington, DC: Kenyan President William Ruto is in discussions with President Joe Biden today, as the supposed deployment deadline looms for multinational forces, led by Kenya, aimed at reversing Haiti’s downward spiral. The mission, spearheaded by Kenya and supported by the US, faces delays due to severe equipment shortages.

The deployment, years in talks, marks the first time an African country leads a security mission outside the continent. However, critics label it unconstitutional, accusing Kenya of prioritizing monetary gains over Haiti’s stability. Haiti has been recurrently invaded by the US for over a century, resulting in civilian casualties, forced labor, and economic dependency.

Brian Concannon, Executive Director of The Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti, highlighted concerns over the intervention’s implications. He criticized the move, suggesting it’s a workaround to avoid domestic backlash against deploying US troops. The deployment is seen as vital to propping up Haiti’s status quo, despite growing opposition.

Amid escalating violence and political turmoil, Haiti’s transitional council struggles to establish democratic norms. Armed groups, deeply entrenched in Haitian society, exacerbate instability, with some linked to political elites. Experts emphasize addressing root causes, including poverty and governance failures, as essential for long-term stability.

Efforts to curb gun trafficking from the US are deemed crucial. Critics urge prioritizing measures in Florida to halt arms flow, asserting it’s more cost-effective than deploying foreign forces to Haiti. As Haiti teeters on the brink, the international community faces mounting pressure to address the crisis sustainably.

