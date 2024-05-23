Menu
Nigeria Metro News

Two-Storey Building Collapses During Heavy Rainfall In Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A two-storey building collapsed during heavy downpour in Lagos.

The building, located at Number 70 Adetola Road in Aguda, Surulere, Lagos State, collapsed around 10am on Wednesday, May 22.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service stated that the agency received a distress call at approximately 10:29 am, reporting the partial collapse of a two-storey building.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye in a statement obtained from the agency, disclosed that with prompt response from other agencies, the situation was controlled without any loss of life or injury.

She said a rescue team from the Service promptly arrived at the scene by 10:57 am.

She stated, “The coordinated operation included multiple agencies, the Sari Iganmu Fire Station, the Lagos State Safety Commission, LASEMA, the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, the Nigeria Police Force from Aguda Division, the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps, and a team of health officials from Coker Aguda LCDA.”

She added that despite the severity of the collapse, no casualties have been reported.

Adeseye added that the cause of the collapse remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

She said, “The swift and efficient response of all involved agencies ensured that the situation was controlled without any loss of life or injury.

“The affected building has been secured, and measures are being implemented to prevent further risk to the public.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
