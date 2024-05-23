Stock Market Sheds N89bn, All Share Index Down by 0.16%

May 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

It was a bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Wednesday as The All Share Index was down by 0.16% to close at 98,128.00 points from the previous close of 98,285.33 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.16% to close at N55.509 trillion from the previous close of N55.598 trillion, thereby shedding N89 billion.

An aggregate of about 271.7 million units of shares were traded in 7,383 deals, valued at N5.4 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 15 equities emerged as gainers against 22 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

TANTALIZER led other gainers with 8.00% growth to close at N0.54 from the previous close of 0.50.

WAPIC and OMATEK among other gainers also grew their share prices by 7.81% and 7.69% respectively.

Percentage Losers

THE INITIATES PLC led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N1.80 from the previous close of N2.00.

MULTIVERSE, Cornerstone Insurance and DEAPCAP among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.82%, 9.52% and 9.09% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 35.6 million units of its shares in 606 deals, valued at N607.6 billion.

Zenith Bank traded about 35 million units of its shares in 854 deals, valued at N1.1 billion.

GTCO traded about 35 million units of its shares in 403 deals, valued at N1.3 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

