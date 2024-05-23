Over 50% of Nigerian Males Likely to Migrate Due to Socio-Economic Challenges

A recent survey conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that 51.6% of males in Nigeria are considering migration due to prevailing socio-economic issues. Titled “Awareness and Perception of Intending and Returned Migrants on the Dangers of Irregular Migration,” the 2023 report also indicated a lower inclination for migration among females, with a prevalence rate of 48.6%.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The survey, conducted across ten states including Anambra, Edo, Lagos, Benue, Gombe, Kano, Delta, Yobe, Ogun, and FCT, highlighted the increasing trend of migration among males compared to females. Economic hardships were identified as the primary driving force behind migration, with more than 30% of intended migrants seeking job opportunities abroad.

Furthermore, the study noted that economic factors significantly influenced the decision to send children as house helps or for Quranic education (Almajirinci). Findings from both the 2022 and 2023 surveys revealed a correlation between migration and unemployment, with over 50% of intending migrants lacking means of livelihood.

In terms of preferred destinations, the United States and Canada emerged as top choices among intending migrants. However, the 2023 survey showed a shift in preferences, with Canada surpassing the United States as the most preferred destination.

To address the migration challenges, the NBS study recommended measures such as wealth creation for job opportunities, continuous sensitization on migration risks, and improved security through adequate funding and administration of security agencies.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...