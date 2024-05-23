Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Over 50% of Nigerian Males Likely to Migrate Due to Socio-Economic Challenges

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

A recent survey conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that 51.6% of males in Nigeria are considering migration due to prevailing socio-economic issues. Titled “Awareness and Perception of Intending and Returned Migrants on the Dangers of Irregular Migration,” the 2023 report also indicated a lower inclination for migration among females, with a prevalence rate of 48.6%.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The survey, conducted across ten states including Anambra, Edo, Lagos, Benue, Gombe, Kano, Delta, Yobe, Ogun, and FCT, highlighted the increasing trend of migration among males compared to females. Economic hardships were identified as the primary driving force behind migration, with more than 30% of intended migrants seeking job opportunities abroad.

Furthermore, the study noted that economic factors significantly influenced the decision to send children as house helps or for Quranic education (Almajirinci). Findings from both the 2022 and 2023 surveys revealed a correlation between migration and unemployment, with over 50% of intending migrants lacking means of livelihood.

In terms of preferred destinations, the United States and Canada emerged as top choices among intending migrants. However, the 2023 survey showed a shift in preferences, with Canada surpassing the United States as the most preferred destination.

To address the migration challenges, the NBS study recommended measures such as wealth creation for job opportunities, continuous sensitization on migration risks, and improved security through adequate funding and administration of security agencies.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Two-Storey Building Collapses During Heavy Rainfall In Lagos
Next article
By 2100, Lagos-Abidjan Coastline to House 40 Million Inhabitants Amidst Infrastructure Boom
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

House Of Reps Urge FG, Army To Re-open Banex Plaza

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The House of Representatives on Thursday...

Diesel Prices in Nigeria Surge by 68.01% Year-on-Year, Reaching N1,415.06 per Litre in April 2024

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its latest...

Kanayo O. Kanayo fumes over ‘money rituals’ ban in Nollywood

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo...

U.S Backed Kenya-Haiti Deployment Faces Equipment Shortages As Criticism Mounts

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Kenya-Haiti Deployment: A Bid to Avert Haiti's Impending...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

House Of Reps Urge FG, Army To Re-open Banex Plaza

Nigeria 0
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The House of Representatives on Thursday...

Diesel Prices in Nigeria Surge by 68.01% Year-on-Year, Reaching N1,415.06 per Litre in April 2024

Retail & Households inflation 0
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its latest...

Kanayo O. Kanayo fumes over ‘money rituals’ ban in Nollywood

Lifestyle News 0
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading