Onitsha River Port Concessionaire stalled as Banks Demand 40% Annual Interest

Concessionaire of Onitsha River Port Raises Concerns Over High Interest Rates

Universal Elison, the concessionaire of the Onitsha River port, has voiced concerns over the exorbitant interest rates prevailing in Nigeria. At a recent stakeholders’ meeting with Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, in Lagos, the company representative, Bernadine Eloka, highlighted the challenges faced by operators due to steep lending rates.

Funding Challenges

Eloka cited difficulties in securing funding for acquiring ocean-going barges and tugboats, with banks demanding a staggering 40% interest rate annually. Negotiations with banks managed to reduce the rate to 30%, but financing remains a significant hurdle.

Bureaucratic Bottlenecks

The process of obtaining barge registration and licenses from the National Inland Waterways Authority was described as marred by bureaucracy and frustrations. Eloka emphasized the need for streamlined procedures to facilitate smoother operations.

Operational Expansion

Despite challenges, Clarion Bonded Terminal, under Universal Elison, operates bonded terminals facilitating container movement from Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Onne to Onitsha. Plans include expanding operations to Onne, Calabar, and Port Harcourt, with the recent completion of an ocean-going barge and tugboat.

Call for Government Support

Eloka appealed to the government for support in dredging waterways from Lagos to Onitsha and Port Harcourt to Onitsha. Such infrastructure improvements are crucial for enhancing transportation efficiency and reducing logistics costs.

Policy Advocacy

In addition to financial support, the concessionaire urged the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy to streamline registration and licensing processes for barges and tugs. Simplifying these procedures would enhance operational efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Concession Background

The National Inland Waterways Authority announced the concession of the Onitsha River Port to a private concessionaire for 30 years in April 2023. This move aims to alleviate government pressure and generate revenue through royalties paid by the concessionaire.

Way Forward

Addressing the challenges highlighted by Universal Elison requires concerted efforts from both public and private sectors. Policy reforms, infrastructure development, and financial incentives are essential to foster a conducive environment for maritime operations and economic growth.

