Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called for the expedited passage of a bill to reinstate the former national anthem, ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee’, during a closed-door session held on Thursday. The move seeks to replace the current anthem, adopted in 1978, under the Olusegun Obasanjo military regime.

Senate Deliberations

Akpabio directed legislators to return to plenary for the bill’s first and second readings on Thursday. Following this, a public hearing will be held at the Senate building to gather input from interested Nigerians.

Leadership’s Push for Change

The Senate leadership is spearheading efforts to revive the former anthem, advocating for swift passage of the bill. Senators Danjuma Goje and Adams Oshiomhole suggested a public hearing before amending the anthem, but the leadership favored immediate action to reintroduce the old anthem.

Controversy and Counter-Arguments

While Senator Yahaya Abubakar called for nationwide consultations due to prevailing economic challenges, Senator Victor Umeh supported the leadership’s stance. Umeh argued against a public hearing, citing Rwanda’s example and praising the former anthem as a suitable alternative.

Criticism Against Umeh

Umeh’s stance drew criticism, with accusations of sycophancy and disregard for public opinion. Critics argue that his support for Akpabio’s agenda undermines democratic principles and the interests of Nigerians.

Ongoing Developments

The debate surrounding the national anthem amendment underscores broader discussions on cultural identity and governance in Nigeria. As the Senate progresses with deliberations, public engagement and parliamentary scrutiny will play crucial roles in shaping the outcome.

