Nigerian Court Adjourns Binance Money Laundering Trial to June 20 Due to Defendant’s Illness

ABUJA, May 23 – A Nigerian court has postponed the money laundering trial involving cryptocurrency exchange Binance and two of its executives to June 20, citing the illness of one defendant. The defendants, Tigran Gambaryan, head of financial crimes compliance and a U.S. citizen, and British-Kenyan national Nadeem Anjarwalla, regional manager for Africa, face charges of laundering over $35 million and conducting specialized financial activities without a license.

All defendants have pleaded not guilty. Gambaryan, detained since February, is reported to be seriously ill and requiring extensive medical treatment. His lawyer informed the court that Gambaryan was receiving intravenous treatment for malaria.

Judge Emeka Nwite ruled that Gambaryan should receive the necessary medical care either at the hospital requested by his lawyer or another recommended by prison authorities. The trial is rescheduled to continue on June 20 and 21.

This trial occurs amid Nigeria’s broader financial challenges, with the country attributing some of its currency issues to Binance’s platform, which has been used for trading the Nigerian naira amidst chronic dollar shortages.

