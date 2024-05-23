Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Nigerian Court Adjourns Binance Money Laundering Trial to June 20 Due to Defendant’s Illness

By: The Editor

Date:

ABUJA, May 23 – A Nigerian court has postponed the money laundering trial involving cryptocurrency exchange Binance and two of its executives to June 20, citing the illness of one defendant. The defendants, Tigran Gambaryan, head of financial crimes compliance and a U.S. citizen, and British-Kenyan national Nadeem Anjarwalla, regional manager for Africa, face charges of laundering over $35 million and conducting specialized financial activities without a license.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

All defendants have pleaded not guilty. Gambaryan, detained since February, is reported to be seriously ill and requiring extensive medical treatment. His lawyer informed the court that Gambaryan was receiving intravenous treatment for malaria.

Judge Emeka Nwite ruled that Gambaryan should receive the necessary medical care either at the hospital requested by his lawyer or another recommended by prison authorities. The trial is rescheduled to continue on June 20 and 21.

This trial occurs amid Nigeria’s broader financial challenges, with the country attributing some of its currency issues to Binance’s platform, which has been used for trading the Nigerian naira amidst chronic dollar shortages.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Nigeria Mandates Local Processing for Solid Minerals, Revokes 9,000 Dormant Mining Licenses
Next article
Kenya Signs $3.6 Billion Deal with U.S. infrastructure investment manager to Build Nairobi-Mombasa Highway
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Expects $20 Billion Investment Surge in Oil Sector Following New Policies

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Nigerian government, through the Ministry of Petroleum, anticipates...

Banky W Thank God As He Survives Fourth Cancer Surgery

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Olubankole Wellington, popularly known...

Kenya Signs $3.6 Billion Deal with U.S. infrastructure investment manager to Build Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

The Editor The Editor -
NAIROBI, May 23 (Reuters) - Kenya's highways authority and...

Nigeria Mandates Local Processing for Solid Minerals, Revokes 9,000 Dormant Mining Licenses

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
1. Local Processing Policy Mandate for Mining Companies: The...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Expects $20 Billion Investment Surge in Oil Sector Following New Policies

News Analysis 0
The Nigerian government, through the Ministry of Petroleum, anticipates...

Banky W Thank God As He Survives Fourth Cancer Surgery

Lifestyle News 0
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Olubankole Wellington, popularly known...

Kenya Signs $3.6 Billion Deal with U.S. infrastructure investment manager to Build Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

Economy 0
NAIROBI, May 23 (Reuters) - Kenya's highways authority and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading