Nigeria Issues Bonds to Refinance $3.4 Billion Debt Owed to Central Bank

Nigeria has issued bonds to refinance 4.9 trillion naira ($3.4 billion) owed to the central bank, aiming to ease the burden of debt repayments. Patience Oniha, the director-general of the Debt Management Office, announced that the bonds were issued between February and April. During this period, the agency also raised 4.5 trillion naira to fund domestic borrowing for the 2024 fiscal year.

The Debt Management Office will “continue to monitor the market for liquidity” to complete the securitization process, Oniha added.

In December, Nigerian lawmakers approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to convert 7.5 trillion naira of the government’s overdraft with the central bank into longer-term bonds. This followed an earlier approval to convert 22.7 trillion naira of central bank loans into a 40-year bond with a 9% interest rate.

Under former President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian government frequently bypassed rules limiting central bank financing, significantly increasing the nation’s debt. Last year, borrowing costs exceeded 90% of revenues. The current administration has pledged to end this practice and adhere to fiscal discipline.

