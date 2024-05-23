Nigeria Expects $20 Billion Investment Surge in Oil Sector Following New Policies

The Nigerian government, through the Ministry of Petroleum, anticipates $20 billion in new investments in the coming months, despite recent setbacks with TotalEnergies favoring Angola.

Minister Announces Investment Milestone

Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, announced the government’s efforts to create a conducive environment for investment have begun to bear fruit. Since taking office, the ministry has revoked 9,000 dormant mining licenses and received 10,000 new applications, issuing 4,000 licenses.

Government’s Commitment to Stability

Lokpobiri emphasized the administration’s determination to revitalize the oil and gas sector. He revealed that an international company plans to invest $10 billion in deep offshore projects, with another company set to invest $5 billion. These investments highlight the restored confidence in Nigeria’s policy environment.

Ajaokuta Steel Plant Revitalization

In a related development, Steel Development Minister Shuaib Audu Abubakar announced a $25 million fund to revive the Ajaokuta Steel Plant, starting with iron rod production. The government is securing private sector funding to partially produce military hardware, aiming to reduce import dependence.

Policy Consistency Attracts Investors

Lokpobiri cited the delay in passing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) as a previous deterrent to investment. With the PIA now in place and offering globally competitive fiscal terms, he urged companies to reinvest in Nigeria, highlighting a history of successful collaborations.

TotalEnergies’ Shift to Angola

Despite Nigeria’s improvements, TotalEnergies recently chose to invest $6 billion in Angola, citing consistent policies. Lokpobiri reassured stakeholders that Nigeria is actively engaging with oil majors to further stabilize the sector and attract more investments.

Future Prospects

With a focus on creating an investor-friendly environment and leveraging Nigeria’s vast oil reserves, the government aims to sustain and increase production, ensuring economic prosperity through the oil and gas sector.

